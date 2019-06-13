Greenville Youth Football Camp registration open

GREENVILLE – The Greenville football program will hold its Youth Football Camp under the direction of head varsity football coach Bart Schmitz June 24-26.

“We will be teaching fundamentals on how to get the proper stance, how to fire off on the ball, how to tackle correctly and safely and overall just have fun,” said Schmitz. “We will run routes, catch some balls and get kids excited about playing the game.”

The camp is for incoming grades 2-6 and will be held at the Harmon Field facility from 10 a.m. – Noon each day.

Coach Schmitz will be assisted by his football staff along with some Greenville high school football players.

“I’m excited,” Coach Schmitz said of the 2019 fall football season. “We have been through about a week of our strength and conditioning so far this summer. I’m excited how many guys are showing up, how hard they are working and the attitude and effort they are putting forth. I’m really please how things are going for the program.”

To register for the camp, log onto the school’s athletic website.

Greenville head varsity football coach Bart Schmitz gives instructions to campers at the recent Matt Light All-Conference Football Camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-Bart-Schmitz-Copy.jpg Greenville head varsity football coach Bart Schmitz gives instructions to campers at the recent Matt Light All-Conference Football Camp.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

