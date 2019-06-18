GCBL tournament weekend here

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Citizens Baseball League (GCBL) will host the Fourth Annual Tyler Kuhn Memorial Baseball Tournament this weekend at Greenville’s Sater Heights Baseball Park; Friday, Saturday and Sunday – June 21-23.

“We are expecting a big turnout,” said GCBL Commissioner Ryan Delk. “We have eight teams in the 8U, eight teams in the 10U, six in 12U and four teams in 14U – a really good turnout. We are hoping for good weather for the weekend.”

The annual tournament is held to honor Tyler Kuhn, a 2012 GHS graduate that tragically lost his life in a car accident on October 2, 2012.

“The Tyler Kuhn family donated a new bulletin board for the ball park,” Delk stated. “We are going to have that hung up the Saturday dedication – a very nice addition.”

The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning with the family of Tyler Kuhn in attendance.

Kuhn was the starting centerfielder for the Green Wave varsity baseball team and stood for everything that is right in the game of baseball.

The tournament is for Rec Teams and Rec All-Start Teams with each team guaranteed to play a minimum of three games. All players must be from the same school or rec team.

Known for their excellent food, the GCBL concession stand will be well stocked with food, drinks and candy.

“We’ll have walking tacos, Winners hamburgers, Winners marinated pork chops,” Delk said. “Sno Shack will be there. We have some neat t-shirts made up again this year, so it should be a great tournament.”

TJ Powers serves as the GCBL board secretary and tournament director for 2019. Other board members include:

Ryan Delk: Commissioner

Adam Eberwein: Vice Commissioner

Erin Eberwein: Treasurer

Jason Byers: Equipment Manager

Ron Kerg: Concession Manager

Jim Weaver: Business ManagerK

Keith Heidrich: Board of Trustees Member

Eric Blumenstock: Board of Trustees Member

Matt Oswalt: Board of Trustees Member

Daniel Jones: Board of Trustees Member

Nick Weaver: Board of Trustees Member

The 2019 GCBL will host the 4th Annual Tyler Kuhn Memorial Tournament this weekend at Greenville’s Sater Heights Baseball Park. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_8-inch-Tyler-Kuhn-Pre-.jpg The 2019 GCBL will host the 4th Annual Tyler Kuhn Memorial Tournament this weekend at Greenville’s Sater Heights Baseball Park.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.