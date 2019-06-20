Register now for Firecracker 5K

ANSONIA – The 37th annual Firecracker 5K will take place on Thursday, July 4, 9 a.m., as part of the Ansonia 4th of July festivities.

The race begins and ends at Ansonia Schools on State Route 47 or 600 E. Canal Street.

The day of event registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Preregistration is $18 with a T-shirt or $12 without for ages 15 and over. The cost is $12 with a shirt or $5 without a shirt for ages 14 and under if received by June 29. Day of race or after June 29, the cost is $20 with a shirt or $15 without a shirt.

Make checks payable to the Ansonia Fire Department, ATTN: John Snyder, PO Box 68, Ansonia, Ohio 45303.

Entry forms are available at Club 7 Sports on Martin Street in Greenville and at the Darke County YMCA in Greenville and Versailles.

For more information, call (937) 659-0037. Online registration is available at www.goodtimesraces.com.

Over 80 awards to be given out in the 13 male and female age groups. There will be a door prize drawing and refreshments.

The race benefits the Ansonia Fire Department.