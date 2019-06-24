Lady Patriots Shootout draws big numbers

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Lady Patriots basketball program hosted its 10th annual Tri-Village Lady Patriots Summer Shootout with 13 teams converging on the Darke County School’s two gymnasiums Friday and Saturday.

“It’s been a good weekend,” said Tri-Village Lady Patriots head basketball coach and shootout organizer Brad Gray. “A lot of good basketball teams here and a lot of energy in the gym. The teams are playing really passionate.”

The shootout began as a one day event but with the interest generated in the shootout, the even was expanded to a two day event.

The shootout showcased some of the area’s best girls basketball programs as the event continues to attract excellent area teams. The showcase included both varsity and junior varsity girls basketball programs.

Teams included: Bradford, Troy Christian, Chaminade Julienne, Greenon, New Bremen, St. Mary’s, Fort Recovery, Anna, Tri-Village and Indiana’s Jay County and Union City.

The Lady Patriots, perennial winners and a team to watch in the upcoming 2019-2020 season did not disappoint fans attending the two day event.

“I’ve been happy what I’ve seen from us in spurts, and then obviously you see some things that we have to get better at too,” Gray stated. “But all in all it’s been a pretty good weekend.”

The weekend shootout was used as an officiating camp for 25 future high school basketball referees under the direction of Kevin Forrer, the area assignor for OHSAA basketball officials.

“It is a really good thing,” Gray said of the official’s camp. “We need more officials involved, not just from basketball, but every sport. We are starting to see an official shortage so for Kevin Forrer to allow us to have this as a camp during our shootout, it has been a really good thing.”

“The officials are really working hard and getting good advice from some of the veteran officials that are here helping,” added Gray. “All in all it’s been a good thing.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

