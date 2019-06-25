Game ends GHS soccer camp

GREENVILLE – The Greenville City Schools soccer program under the direction of head varsity boys soccer coach Mark Coppess completed four day of Greenville Middle School Soccer Camp with a Saturday night Showcase.

“It was a good week,” said Coach Coppess. “The kids always enjoy it and it’s a lot of fun. That’s what it’s about.”

The showcase had the middle school campers taking on the high school varsity soccer team in an effort to strengthen the bond between middle school players and the high school team.

The Saturday night soccer match gave the boys soccer program an opportunity to reward the campers with a match against the high school players on the team’s home turf at Harmon Field.

The boys high school soccer program is on the upswing as noted by the growing numbers the Green Wave program is experiencing.

“We are back to 24-25 this year so our numbers are coming back up,” noted Coppess. “We are having some kids transfer in from other schools which is good. We are bringing some kids back to the Greenville school system, so it’s growing and it’s improving.”

The Radiant Church, a new startup church in Greenville provided food and drinks to all fans and players attending the Saturday soccer match.

The church is currently located in the Softball Academy located at 615 Riffle Avenue in Greenville. Pastor Wes Lynch is the lead pastor at the new church.

“Coach Coppess is a part of our launch team so we decided to do something at the soccer game,” said Lynch. “What better way than to start it off right here with the camp this week and encourage these kids.”

“We believe in loving God, following Jesus, illuminating darkness and we think there is no better way to do that than in Darke County and we believe in being irrationally generous,” Lynch said of providing the food and drinks. “We just want to be the hands and feet of Jesus and we believe the best way to do that is by providing food to the community tonight.”

Coach Coppess encourages boys interested in playing soccer for the Greenville program encourages then to come out for the team’s 2019 season.

