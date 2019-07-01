Arcanum hosts 12U tournament

ARCANUM – Arcanum was host to the 17 team 12U double elimination Cross County Conference Fastpitch League Tournament over the weekend.

“This weekend’s tournament is schools mostly from the Cross County Conference that you would see in high school games, plus West-Milton and Greenville has three teams competing,” said Arcanum Girls Softball President, Brett Slone. “We have 17 teams here this weekend competing in the girls tournament.”

The girls program takes in three weekends made up of 10U, 12U and 14U teams.

“This year Arcanum hosted the fifth and sixth grade (12U),” Slone stated. “Ansonia hosted the third and fourth graders (10U) and Greenville is hosting the seventh and eighth graders (14U).”

Greenville III went into championship game of the double elimination tournament undefeated only to have the Tri-Village girls win back-to-back games by scores of 6-3 and 6-5 to earn the championship trophy.

“Greenville had three teams competing,” Slone noted. “Greenville II got fourth place, they were defeated by Greenville I.”

Greenville teams earned second, third and fourth place finishes in the weekend tournament.

“I want to thank Chris Long, our concession director as well as Tyler Parks, the Junior High Girls Vice President and other board members and parents that stepped up and help out while we were short staffed,” concluded Slone. “I was on vacation this week and I just got back last night. I got up early this morning to come out get everything squared away so I want to thank them for stepping up and taking care of everything and making it run smooth in my absence.”

