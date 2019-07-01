Lady Jets hold basketball camp

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets basketball program held its Junior High Basketball Camp for incoming seventh and eighth grade girls in the schools high school gym.

“I am extremely proud of these girls,” said Lady Jets head varsity girls basketball coach Abbey Moore. “The improvement these girls have shown in just three days is phenomenal – giving them that challenge to keep improving for the junior high season coming up.”

Coach Moore and her staff gave the campers two words to use in the Lady Jets basketball program.

“On Wednesday our word was accountability,” noted Moore, “on Thursday our word was commitment.”

“I really feel like if you have those two things, and you are committed to your team and you really develop that family atmosphere good things happen,” continued Moore. “That has been our story over the past five years and that has really helped develop our program into to what it is today.”

Coach Moore gave each camper a free ticket to a 2019-2020 home JV and varsity girls basketball game in hopes to generate some excitement and support for the teams.

“We want to create excitement, to get these girls excited to come out and watch these high school girls play,” Moore stated. “These girls have been working so hard and deserve those big crowds. To see those girls who they help in the summer – coming to watch them just adds something a little extra special.”

Assisting Coach Moore with the three day camp was Lady Jets junior varsity coach Whitney Rhodus, eight grade coach Taylor Robbins along with her high school Lady Jets basketball players.

“I want to thank my coaching staff that helps through both camps, our Youth Camp and the Junior High Camp,” Moore said of Rhodus and Robbins, “and my high school girls were a big help. We couldn’t have a camp without their help and support.”

