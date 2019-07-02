GYFL hands out equipment

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Youth Football League (GYFL) was passing out equipment Monday night, July 1 to the two local youth football teams.

Scott Swisshelm serves as the head coach of the varsity team while Josh Spradling will be the head coach of the junior varsity squad.

“We are sitting at 60 kids and that is a good number,” said Swisshelm. “Sixty kids for that number of grades makes a nice workable number.”

Playing in the Cross County Conference Youth Football League (CCCYFL), the Greenville Youth Football League is made up of two teams, a junior varsity squad comprised of incoming second through fourth graders, and fifth and sixth graders making up the varsity football team.

“Our first practice is July 22, so we are trying to make sure we get all the kids suited up with their helmets and shoulder pads today,” said Swisshelm. “We’re going with a brand new cut of a jersey so we are resizing today also.”

The teams will play Sunday afternoons with a 2 p.m. JV starting time and the varsity taking the field with a 4 p.m. start time.

“We play six regular season games,” Swisshelm noted. “We will pick up a scrimmage the first weekend of August and we will play the playoffs starting the first weekend of October.

Greenville will be the sight of the league’s Sixth Grade All-Star Game with the local team hosting the event the first weekend of November.

“A lot of fun, it’s a great time,” concluded Swisshelm. “You’ll see the kids learning the proper way to play the game, have fun, go out there and compete and hopefully win a few games this year.”

Greenville incoming sixth graders receive football equipment for upcoming 2019 Greenville Youth Football League play. (L-R) Jake Norris, Kaden Maxwell, Coach Scott Swisshelm, Ryan Dixon and Lucas Kingery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-GYFL-19.jpg Greenville incoming sixth graders receive football equipment for upcoming 2019 Greenville Youth Football League play. (L-R) Jake Norris, Kaden Maxwell, Coach Scott Swisshelm, Ryan Dixon and Lucas Kingery.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.