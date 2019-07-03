Kuhn family donates to GCBL

GREENIVLLE – The Greenville Citizens Baseball League (GCBL) was presented an enclosed bulletin board by the Kuhn family, including Tyler’s parents, Tim and Barb, during the fourth annual Tyler Kuhn Memorial Tournament.

“It was our in-laws’ idea,” said Barb Kuhn, the mother of the late Tyler Kuhn. “They came to the coach and asked what we could do to dedicate Tyler out here at the ballfield and coach (Eric Blumenstock) said ‘we really need a new bulletin board’, so they put it together.

“We found someone who was able to build it,” added Barb. “Coach gave us ideas of what he would like to see with it and they tried to replicate that into the design – so this is what it ended up being. I hope it comes into good use throughout the years.”

Blumenstock is happy with the donation.

“Last year we were out here and we gave two Tyler Kuhn scholarships,” said Coach Blumenstock. “They caught me afterwards and said, ‘what do you guys need, we would like to do something out here’ and I happened to be standing by the display case. The old one we had was pretty rough and leaking water.

“I just kind of saw it out of the corner of my eye and I said it would be neat if you could come up with a display case. That would be something we could put a picture of Tyler in, something that would carry his memory and something we definitely needed.”

“It is really awesome that they not only came up with a display case but they went above and beyond anything I imagined was going to show up out here,” added Blumenstock. “It really is a beautiful piece for the ballpark.”

“That thing is amazing,” said GCBL President, Ryan Delk. “We didn’t know what to expect and they definitely delivered. It’s a nice little memorial, it serves a purpose and it’s a huge upgrade to the park.”

Tyler Kuhn, a 2012 graduate of Greenville High School and the starting centerfielder for the Greenville High School varsity baseball team lost his life in a tragic car accident on October 2, 2012.

While playing for the Green Wave, Tyler wore No. 10 and no player has worn the uniform number since. Tyler’s No. 10 was officially retired at the opening ceremonies of the 2016 inaugural Tyler Kuhn Memorial Tournament.

Kuhn played for current Greenville varsity baseball coach Eric Blumenstock and assistant varsity coach Chris Ward.

“Tyler was one of the best – and the kid always had a smile,” stated Blumenstock. “Tyler always had fun while he was playing but he always knew when it was time to ratchet it up and get serious. That is what you look for in a baseball player and he was truly a baseball player. He did the little things right. He was a great bunter, a lot of speed, excellent defensively but the best thing about him he was infectious attitude, always kept everybody up, a lot of fun to have around.”

The GCBL organization makes it a priority to keep the memory of Tyler Kuhn alive at Greenville’s Sater Heights Park.

“It’s unfortunate why we have the tournament but it is another way to remember Tyler and a way for the younger generation to appreciate Tyler even though they didn’t get a chance to see him play,” said Delk. “It give them an opportunity for someone to look up to and something to strive for.”

“I see that No. 10 (left field wall) every time I walk out there to coach,” said Coach Blumenstock. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t see that No. 10 out there and there’s not day goes by that I don’t think about Tyler a little bit. It’s just part of baseball for me…Tyler Kuhn.”

The retired No. 10 worn by Greenville’s Tyler Kuhn hangs on the leftfield fence a Sater Heights Park, home of the Green Wave varsity high school baseball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_NO-10-baseball.jpg The retired No. 10 worn by Greenville’s Tyler Kuhn hangs on the leftfield fence a Sater Heights Park, home of the Green Wave varsity high school baseball team. The Tyler Kuhn family, coaches and GCBL board members (L-R) Larry Kuhn (grandfather), Jacob Hill (brother-in-law), Ann Kuhn (Grandmother), Tony Kuhn (brother) holding Kaylee Kuhn (niece), Amanda Kuhn (sister-in-law), Tim Kuhn (father), Brittany Kuhn Hill (sister), Coach Eric Blumenstock, Barb Kuhn (mother) holding Jace (nephew) Hill, TJ Powers (GCBL secretary/tournament director) and Ryan Delk (GCBL Commissioner). https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-Kuhn-Family-19-.jpg The Tyler Kuhn family, coaches and GCBL board members (L-R) Larry Kuhn (grandfather), Jacob Hill (brother-in-law), Ann Kuhn (Grandmother), Tony Kuhn (brother) holding Kaylee Kuhn (niece), Amanda Kuhn (sister-in-law), Tim Kuhn (father), Brittany Kuhn Hill (sister), Coach Eric Blumenstock, Barb Kuhn (mother) holding Jace (nephew) Hill, TJ Powers (GCBL secretary/tournament director) and Ryan Delk (GCBL Commissioner).

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

