Firecracker 5K supports Ansoina

ANSONIA – The 37th annual Firecracker 5K race saw 251 runners leave the Ansonia Schools parking lot July Fourth with the proceeds from the annual event going to the Ansonia Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s a beautiful day,” said John R. Smith. “God has blessed us well.”

The day began with a prayer and the playing of the National Anthem with the runner leaving the start line propyl at 9 a.m.

The annual 5K draws runners from around the area and the state while including some runners from out of state.

“We have a couple from Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Canton and we have them from other states also,” said Snyder. “Some are in here visiting relatives for the holidays.”

Lucas Clark, an incoming sophomore track and cross country runner for Malone University took first place over with a time of 16:21.8 followed by Greenville High School incoming junior, Riley Emeric with a time of 17:12.2.

Ashely Lefeld placed first for the ladies with a time of 18:32.8 while Greenville High School incoming junior, Isabelle Rammel finished in second for the ladies with a 21:12.3 time.

More than 80 awards were given out in the 13 male and female age groups as well as door prizes, drawing and refreshments.

“Thanks the community and the runners,” said Snyder. “Everyone helps make the race a success.”

Ansonia varsity cross country coach Jason Wright (No. 1252) closes in on the finish line at the July Fourth Ansonia Firecracker 5K. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-Jason-Wright-5K-.jpg Ansonia varsity cross country coach Jason Wright (No. 1252) closes in on the finish line at the July Fourth Ansonia Firecracker 5K. Runners leave the start line at the 37th annual Ansonia Firecracker 5K race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_0738.jpg Runners leave the start line at the 37th annual Ansonia Firecracker 5K race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_0801.jpg Molone University sophomre Lucas Clark easily wins the Ansonia Firecraker 5k July Fourth race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_0870.jpg Molone University sophomre Lucas Clark easily wins the Ansonia Firecraker 5k July Fourth race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1101.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1142.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1289.jpg Three of the runners in the Firecracker 5K race head for the finish line Thursday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1294.jpg Three of the runners in the Firecracker 5K race head for the finish line Thursday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1316.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1366.jpg Two runners make their way towards the finish line at the July Fourth Firecracker 5k at Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1368.jpg Two runners make their way towards the finish line at the July Fourth Firecracker 5k at Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1375.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1426.jpg Mother & daughter, Becky Snyder & Kelly McDowell compete the annual Firecracker 5K race at Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1491.jpg Mother & daughter, Becky Snyder & Kelly McDowell compete the annual Firecracker 5K race at Ansonia. A ‘senior’ runner takes to the street in the annual Ansonia Firecracker 5K July Fourth race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1524.jpg A ‘senior’ runner takes to the street in the annual Ansonia Firecracker 5K July Fourth race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1546.jpg Cincinnati’s Cole and Hannah Ward complete the annual Ansonia Firecracker 5K race. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1571.jpg Cincinnati’s Cole and Hannah Ward complete the annual Ansonia Firecracker 5K race. Two Malone University cross country runners competed in the Firecracker 5K race https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_1608.jpg Two Malone University cross country runners competed in the Firecracker 5K race

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.