Stebbins Field hosts softball tournament

GREENVILLE – The 2019 7th/8th Grade Cross County League Tournament was played at Greenville’s Stebbins Field, home of the Lady Wave Softball program this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“A lot of these teams are from the Darke and Miami County,” said Greenville Girls Softball Association President, Eric Fellers. “It’s nice to have all these kids here playing at our Greenville Girls Softball facilities.”

Teams from Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Eldorado, Greenville, Milton-Union, Newton, Tri-Village with Arcanum and Greenville each entering two teams for a total of 10 teams in the double elimination tournament.

The tournament was the last of three weekend tournaments the Cross County League plays each year.

“This tournament is the seventh and eighth grade rec tournament,” said Fellers. “They had the third and fourth grade tournament at Ansonia a couple weeks ago and fifth and sixth grade at Arcanum last weekend.”

“Both those tournaments went really well,” added Fellers. “We have always hosted an age group whether it’s fifth and sixth or seventh and eighth.”

As with all tournaments held in Greenville, many out of town visitors and fans make their way to Greenville for the weekend taking advantage of the GGSA concession stand as well as visiting many local businesses.

We have a lot of good help,” said tournament director Jason Christman. “I takes many volunteers to put a tournament on.”

“The money stays here from our concession stand,” Fellers noted. “I’ve already had many people ask where is Walmart, where is the Maid Rite. It is benefiting the whole community. People are in town – they are here for the weekend. We play a double elimination tournament throughout the weekend all the way through Sunday.”

