Guillozet faces senior season

GREENVILLE – Clay Guillozet, a 2016 Greenville graduate, the all-time leading basketball scorer is in town for a short summer break before returning to Valdosta, Georgian for his senior season of studies while play for the Valdosta State Blazers basketball team.

“I love playing for Valdosta,” said Guillozet. “It’s been a change being farther away from home. The Greenville community was very big to me when I was coming through football and basketball, so an adjustment there but I love it down there. It’s home away from home, so just working as hard as I can.”

Guillozet played on the 2014-2016 GWOC championship team, the first Green Wave basketball team to win a conference championship in 60 years, topping Trotwood-Madison, Piqua, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia-Butler.

Guillozet spends endless hours in the Greenville High School gym honing his basketball skills as he enters his final season of college ball for a team that graduated four seniors as well as three graduate players.

“We lost a lot of seniors coming in,” Guillozet noted. “I’m going to have to step in and take a little more of a leader role and just hold myself accountable this summer.”

Guillozet averaged 12.6 points a game scoring a total of 391 points as a sophomore and 405 points for a 13.1 average as a junior totaling 796 points in two years at Valdosta while grabbing 185 rebounds his sophomore season and 211 his junior year.

The 6’4” 190 pound guard played his freshman season for West Virginia’s West Liberty University where he averaged 11.3 points per game scoring a total of 283 points and pulled down 109 rebounds giving the GHS alum a three year total of 1079 points 505 rebounds with one college season to play.

In three seasons of college play, Guillozet has played on teams with a combined 78-16 record.

“We have won the regular season conference three years in a row,” said Guillozet. “Obviously not looking too far ahead, taking it one step at a time. Summer right now, then we have preseason and after that taking it one game at a time and just trying to build on what we have. We know it’s a new season and anything can happen.”

Blazers basketball games can be viewed live on to the university’s website: https://www.valdostastate.org

Greenville’s Clay Guillozet works on his game in preperation for his senior season a Georgia’s Valdosta State University. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-Clay-Guillozet-19-Copy.jpg Greenville’s Clay Guillozet works on his game in preperation for his senior season a Georgia’s Valdosta State University.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751.

