Jr. High tennis holds camp

GREENVILLE – Greenville is in the middle of a seven week junior high tennis camp for both boys and girls that will be entering the seventh and eighth grades in the fall.

We are teaching the basics,” said Koontz. “We are trying to get more kids interested in tennis and come out for the program.”

Jim Koonze, Greenville High School varsity girl’s tennis coach and Dennis Kiser, the GHS varsity boy’s tennis coach head up the camp the runs from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday night at the Greenville City Schools tennis courts.

Tim Swensen helps with the camp along with Lady Wave high school tennis players Faith Mansfield and Abby Swensen.

“For many of them this is the first time for them to play tennis,” Koontz said of the young athletes attending the weekly camp. “We divide them up into three stations and we go through all the drills. Later on we play games with them and let them play each other.”

The Green Wave varsity tennis program for both the boys spring season and the fall girl’s season have seen great success competing in the competitive Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) as noted by the team’s recent records.

The Lady Wave varsity tennis team had an overall 18-2 record in 2017 and came in at 15-3 last season. The Greenville varsity boy’s team finished 11-7 in 2018 and improved to 12-6 this past spring.

“The Greenville tennis programs have been doing well,” noted Koontz. “We need to keep it going.”

The Tuesday night Greenville boys and girls junior high tennis campers with coaches and high school assistants. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-Jr-High-tennis-camp-19.jpg The Tuesday night Greenville boys and girls junior high tennis campers with coaches and high school assistants. A junior high tennis camper makes a return at the Greenville tennis courts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5248.jpg A junior high tennis camper makes a return at the Greenville tennis courts. A backhanded return is made at the junior high tennis camp in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5251.jpg A backhanded return is made at the junior high tennis camp in Greenville. A Greenville junior high camper works on her tennis game at the local tennis courts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5253.jpg A Greenville junior high camper works on her tennis game at the local tennis courts. Tim Swensen instructs a junior high camper on how to properly serve. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5126.jpg Tim Swensen instructs a junior high camper on how to properly serve. Tim Swensen watches as a junior high tennis camper propery hits a serve. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5141.jpg Tim Swensen watches as a junior high tennis camper propery hits a serve. Coach Jim Koontz looks on as a Greenville junior high tennis camper makes a return. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5185.jpg Coach Jim Koontz looks on as a Greenville junior high tennis camper makes a return. A return is made by a tennis camper at the Greenville City Schools tennis courts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5204.jpg A return is made by a tennis camper at the Greenville City Schools tennis courts. Coach Koontz observes as junior high campers work on their tennis game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5212.jpg Coach Koontz observes as junior high campers work on their tennis game. A return is made at the Greenville junior high tennis camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5239.jpg A return is made at the Greenville junior high tennis camp.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

