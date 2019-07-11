Greenville 12U Firecracker Champs

WEST MILTON – The Greenville 12U baseball team swept the 12U West Milton Firecracker baseball tournament with a 5-0 record to bring home the championship trophy.

“Our boys played great team baseball,” said Greenville 12U coach Adam Eberwein. “It took efforts from all pitchers and all teammates to achieve our goal in the very competitive tournament.”

“Our goal going into this was to get a championship” Eberwein continued. “The boys played their hearts out all weekend. It was hot and it took a complete team effort to get the job done.”

Eberwein is very familiar with the Firecracker tournament, having himself played in the tournament as a youth.

“We’ve been playing the Firecracker Tournament in West Milton since I was a kid,” Eberwein noted. “West Milton has been having the Firecracker Tournament for as long as I have been playing baseball so it is a well-known tournament – many rec All-Star teams locally go to it.”

Many of the 12-year old Greenville boys have been playing together since they were seven years old on the Sater Heights Park baseball diamonds in Greenville.

“This team has been together for the most part since they were seven,” Eberwein stated. “There’s about a seven core group of kids that have been together since and this is their first actual championship from start to finish.”

The Greenville team coached by Adam Eberwein and Ryan Delk, outscored their opponents by a score of 48-18 in the five games played.

“This is first time they’ve been to a tournament and won it from start to finish – they went undefeated for the weekend” added Eberwein. “I’m very proud of the way they played, very proud of the boys. They are going to continue to be successful as they get older.”

The 2019 West Milton Firecracker 12U Greenville Championship Team. (Front L-R) LB Bush, Kale Delk, Layne Hocker, Carson Good, Carson Henry. (Back (L-R) Coach Adam Eberwein, Adam Edwards, Owen McGreevey, Braeden Wills, Hunter Henninger, Jackson Eberwein, Coach Ryan Delk. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-eberwein-2.jpg The 2019 West Milton Firecracker 12U Greenville Championship Team. (Front L-R) LB Bush, Kale Delk, Layne Hocker, Carson Good, Carson Henry. (Back (L-R) Coach Adam Eberwein, Adam Edwards, Owen McGreevey, Braeden Wills, Hunter Henninger, Jackson Eberwein, Coach Ryan Delk.

