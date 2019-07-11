Wave football scrimmages well

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave football team made a good showing in its first seven-on-seven scrimmage of the 2019 season.
“I’m really pleased,” Greenville coach Bart Schmitz said following the scrimmage. “I thought for the most part we did the little things right, we did a lot of things really well.”
Greenville hosted St. Henry, Brookville and Twin Valley South at Harmon Field in the Thursday morning scrimmage.
Greenville took on the Brookville Blue Devils to open the day and went up against the Twin Valley Panthers in their second scrimmage of the morning, playing well against the Montgomery and Preble County schools.
The third scrimmage had Greenville facing the always tough St. Henry Redskins from the Midwest Athletic Conference (MAC) with the Wave scoring on their first two possessions and moving the ball into the red zone on their third series only to run out of turns where the drive would stop.
Touchdown No. 2 against the Redskins had returning letter winners, quarterback Tyler Beyke throwing an over the shoulder touchdown strike to John Butsch in the end zone.
“We started off really well,” Schmitz said. “We kind of hit a little bit of a lull and we finished with a really good set – I like how they responded to that adversity.”
“Overall we know what we need to fix and at the end of the day this one’s over and nobody will remember it,” said Schmitz. “We just have to be better the next day.”
Coach Schmitz is expecting his returning letter winners to lead the team into the fall football season playing in the revived MVL (Miami Valley League).
“We have been asking the older kids to be leaders and bring the young kids along and to create that family atmosphere,” Schmitz stated. “Everybody is helping each other out.”
“A lot of good things, a lot of little things were happening right,” Schmitz concluded. “We all dressed the way we were supposed to dress, we talked the way we were supposed to talk and we responded when we needed to. At this point in the year, effort is what you look at and we gave great effort today.
