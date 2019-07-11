Wave football scrimmages well

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave football team made a good showing in its first seven-on-seven scrimmage of the 2019 season.

“I’m really pleased,” Greenville coach Bart Schmitz said following the scrimmage. “I thought for the most part we did the little things right, we did a lot of things really well.”

Greenville hosted St. Henry, Brookville and Twin Valley South at Harmon Field in the Thursday morning scrimmage.

Greenville took on the Brookville Blue Devils to open the day and went up against the Twin Valley Panthers in their second scrimmage of the morning, playing well against the Montgomery and Preble County schools.

The third scrimmage had Greenville facing the always tough St. Henry Redskins from the Midwest Athletic Conference (MAC) with the Wave scoring on their first two possessions and moving the ball into the red zone on their third series only to run out of turns where the drive would stop.

Touchdown No. 2 against the Redskins had returning letter winners, quarterback Tyler Beyke throwing an over the shoulder touchdown strike to John Butsch in the end zone.

“We started off really well,” Schmitz said. “We kind of hit a little bit of a lull and we finished with a really good set – I like how they responded to that adversity.”

“Overall we know what we need to fix and at the end of the day this one’s over and nobody will remember it,” said Schmitz. “We just have to be better the next day.”

Coach Schmitz is expecting his returning letter winners to lead the team into the fall football season playing in the revived MVL (Miami Valley League).

“We have been asking the older kids to be leaders and bring the young kids along and to create that family atmosphere,” Schmitz stated. “Everybody is helping each other out.”

“A lot of good things, a lot of little things were happening right,” Schmitz concluded. “We all dressed the way we were supposed to dress, we talked the way we were supposed to talk and we responded when we needed to. At this point in the year, effort is what you look at and we gave great effort today.

Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke rolls out completing a touchdown pass to John Butsch against St. Henry in 7-on-7 scrimmage play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_8-inch-tyler-beyke-QB.jpg Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke rolls out completing a touchdown pass to John Butsch against St. Henry in 7-on-7 scrimmage play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6657.jpg Former Versailles coach Al Hetrick and his former player and assistant coach, Dave Schmitz watch Greenville and Brookville in Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage at Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6741.jpg Former Versailles coach Al Hetrick and his former player and assistant coach, Dave Schmitz watch Greenville and Brookville in Thursday seven-on-seven scrimmage at Greenville. Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke drops back to pass in first seven-on-seven of the season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6750.jpg Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke drops back to pass in first seven-on-seven of the season. A Greenville defensive player breaks up a Brookville pass in Thursday scrimmage at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6778.jpg A Greenville defensive player breaks up a Brookville pass in Thursday scrimmage at Harmon Field. Greenville and Brookville players go up for a pass in seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6816.jpg Greenville and Brookville players go up for a pass in seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6916.jpg A Green Wave receiver goes up for a catch in team’s first seven-on-seven scrimmage of the season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7033.jpg A Green Wave receiver goes up for a catch in team’s first seven-on-seven scrimmage of the season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7058.jpg Greenville Athletic Trainer, Alyse Grilliot (Wayne HealthSports) and student trainers help keep players hydrated at four-team seven-on-seven scrimmage. (L-R) Zoe Pressnall, Grilliot, Morgan Gilbert and Grace Shaffer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7076.jpg Greenville Athletic Trainer, Alyse Grilliot (Wayne HealthSports) and student trainers help keep players hydrated at four-team seven-on-seven scrimmage. (L-R) Zoe Pressnall, Grilliot, Morgan Gilbert and Grace Shaffer. John Butsch pulls in a touchdown catch from Tyler Beyke against St. Henry in Thursday’s seven-on-seven scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7170.jpg John Butsch pulls in a touchdown catch from Tyler Beyke against St. Henry in Thursday’s seven-on-seven scrimmage. John Butsch celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown thrown from GHS quarterback Tyler Beyke. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7189.jpg John Butsch celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown thrown from GHS quarterback Tyler Beyke. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7311.jpg Greenville coach Bart Schmitz talks to his team following their seven-on-seven Thursday morning scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_7355.jpg Greenville coach Bart Schmitz talks to his team following their seven-on-seven Thursday morning scrimmage.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

