Greenville track camp a record breaker

GREENVILLE – Greenville completed five days of record breaking track and field camp attendance under the direction of Greenville varsity coach Bill Plessinger.

“It’s been a great camp – most kids ever” said Plessinger. “We had 135 sign up. I lost a little bit of sleep trying to plan it but it has gone a lot smoother than I anticipated. It’s been a great camp.”

The five day camp had nine stations for the young campers to experience many track and field events including; shot put, discus, high jump, long jump, hurdles, relay races, sprints and more.

“This is the breeding grounds for our track athletes,” Plessinger noted. “Every kid that worked the camp for me this year came through this camp. They have a good idea of judging talent.”

“We have some very talented kids anywhere from the age of four and five to 12,” added Plessinger. “This is where we can talk to them about track, tell them that they have this potential and it has really helped our program.”

Included this year was a demonstration of pole vaulting for the young campers, the only event campers are not permitted to experience.

Coach Plessinger is assisted by several of his high school assistant coaches along with a large number of high school track and field athletes.

“It starts here at this camp,” noted Plessinger. “I recruited her right out of track camp. I saw here doing some things like, ‘you could be great at this.’ I’m not always right but I am right the majority of the time when I pick out the kids that I think have potential.”

“What I see now – we have a lot of strong athletes,” Plessinger added. “The future of Greenville track and field is really good based on what I’ve seen at camp and if I can continue to keep them out for track.”

Coach Plessinger took time to thank his many coaches and high school helpers for giving of their time to make the camp a success.

“First of all I want to thank the parents for having their kids sign up,” Plessinger stated. “I really want to thank everyone that has helped. I really can’t name them all because I have certain kids in one day. It’s kind of a rotating thing depending upon their schedule but without every one of those kids from my track team that have helped me, I couldn’t do this.”

“When I started this with 25-30 kids it was just me and two other coaches and we did it ourselves,” continued Plessinger. “I have 22 helpers this year – it takes 22 people to run this camp.”

Coach Plessinger is pleased with the improvement shown by the campers with just one short week of camp instructions.

A young Greenville track and field camper catches a ball in game of kickball. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_a-1.jpg A young Greenville track and field camper catches a ball in game of kickball. A track & field camper kicks a ball in a game of kickbal at the Greenville track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_aa-1.jpg A track & field camper kicks a ball in a game of kickbal at the Greenville track & field camp. Boys get set in the starting blocks before taking off in the sprints. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_aaaaa.jpg Boys get set in the starting blocks before taking off in the sprints. A camper takes a turn at the long jump at Greenville’s track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_2993.jpg A camper takes a turn at the long jump at Greenville’s track & field camp. The shot put is thrown by a young camper at the Greenville track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_3170.jpg The shot put is thrown by a young camper at the Greenville track & field camp. Two girls exchange the baton at the Greenville track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_3219.jpg Two girls exchange the baton at the Greenville track & field camp. A Greenville camper runs the hurdles at the shcool’s track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_3351.jpg A Greenville camper runs the hurdles at the shcool’s track & field camp. The bar is cleared in the high jump at the Greenville track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_4450.jpg The bar is cleared in the high jump at the Greenville track & field camp. Young boys compete in the sprints at the Greenville track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_4563.jpg Young boys compete in the sprints at the Greenville track & field camp. Girls take their turn on the track running a full lap at Greenville’s track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5622.jpg Girls take their turn on the track running a full lap at Greenville’s track & field camp. Older boys take a turn on the track and the track & field camp in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5675.jpg Older boys take a turn on the track and the track & field camp in Greenville. Greenville track & field coach Bill Plessinger gives a camper the high five. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5759.jpg Greenville track & field coach Bill Plessinger gives a camper the high five. A camper throws the discus at the track & field camp at the Jennings Center in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5809.jpg A camper throws the discus at the track & field camp at the Jennings Center in Greenville. Shot put throwing is taught at the Greenville track & field camp in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_5840.jpg Shot put throwing is taught at the Greenville track & field camp in Greenville. Campers play kickball at the Greenville track & field camp. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_IMG_6041.jpg Campers play kickball at the Greenville track & field camp. The 2019 Greenville track and field coaches, helpers and campers complete five days camp at the Jennings Center Track & Field Complex. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/07/web1_Track-Camp-Team-.jpg The 2019 Greenville track and field coaches, helpers and campers complete five days camp at the Jennings Center Track & Field Complex.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

