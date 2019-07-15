Ansonia baseball 10U champs

ANSONIA – Ansonia hosted its 27th Annual Ansonia Boys All-Star Tournament over the past weekend with teams coming from Celina, Eaton, Fort Recovery, Greenville, Minster, Springfield, St. Mary’s and Union City to make up the 18 team tournament.

“Thanks the concession stand helpers, all the umpires and thank you for all the teams that came,” said Ansonia tournament director Nicole Taylor, “and a big thank you to all the parents who brought their kids to play in the tournament.”

The Ansonia 10U team defended its own turf winning the 10U division by defeating Celina in the championship game to go a perfect 4-0 in the tournament.

“We have a great group of kids,” said 10U head coach Jason Taylor. “They played 8U together and now they are all back together playing 10U, and they’re going strong.”

“Thanks to the parents, the coaches that helped me,” Coach Taylor added. “They do a great job and thanks to the parents for getting the kids here.”

The tournament goes to support the local Ansonia diamonds.

“The proceeds from the concessions help us to get all the supplies we need to keep the diamonds running and looking good,” Nicole Taylor stated. “We appreciate everyone that attended the tournament. It was a big success.”

The 2019 Ansonia All-Star Tournament Championship team and coaches following their defeat of Celina to capture the 10U title. A Greenville player gets a hit in the 27 Annual Bays All-Star Tournament. A Union City fielder makes a catch in the Ansonia baseball tournament. A Greenville hitter takes a cut at the plate in game against Fort Recovery at the Ansonia's All-Start Tournament. Union City watches and waits for their turn at an Ansonia All-Start tournament game. An Ansonia infielder makes a play in the teams championship All-Star tournament win. Union City gets a hit in the Ansonia weekend All-Start baseball tournament. An Ansonia batter knocks a hit against Celina in the town's weekend 27th Annual Ansonia Boys All-Star Tournament. The homeplate umpire sets to make a call at the plate in the weekend's 27th Annual Ansonia Boys All-Star Tournament game. An Ansonia 10U pitcher helps his team to 10U tournament championship. An Arcanum pitcher takes a turn on the mound at Ansonia's All-Star Tournment.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

