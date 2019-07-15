Light Foundation Gauntlet registration open

The Light Foundation is gearing up for the seventh annual Gauntlet. The military inspired obstacle course and activities are planned to be more family friendly than ever before. Last year’s race included 700 participants and 200 volunteers as well as spectators.

The race is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with waves every 15 minutes on August 3rd at Chenoweth Trails, the foundation’s 450-acre facility at 440 Greenville-Nashville Rd. in Greenville. The Gauntlet will be based in the center of the camp and will have open viewing areas for spectators to watch their loved ones participate. The competitors will face several obstacles that include walls to climb, ropes to swing across, and mud to crawl through.

This race is all about having fun and joining together as a community, but awards will be presented to the top two male and female finishers in six different age categories and a CASH PRIZE of $100 to the Top Overall Finisher. Awards will also be presented to the Top Team participating and competing for the Team/Corporate and School Challenge. Registration includes a T-Shirt, medal, and a beverage token.

In order to make the Gauntlet even more kid and family friendly than last year, the Light Foundation will be adding a carnival themed kid’s area, bouncy houses, and free day-care. There will also be a chaperoned kid’s race for ages 5-12 at 12:00 p.m. Knights of Columbus will be cooking breakfast and lunch items. Kettle corn and snow cones will be available too! In addition to the kid friendly activities, there will be mud tug of war, fire safety activities, and the one everyone is most excited for – A DUNK TANK! Some of the dunkees include Matt Light, Alex Mikos, Mike Stegall, and Eric Fee. They are still accepting nominees for the dunk tank…

All of this would not be possible without our sponsors. Twenty-five of them have committed their support for the Gauntlet, some have even accepted the challenge as a team to conquer the mud. So far sponsoring this year’s event include: Whirlpool Corporation, BASF Industries, Greenville Moose Lodge, Spirit Medical Transport, GTI, Greenville National Bank, Second National Bank, Ace Hardware, American Legion Post #140, Leis Realty, Maid Rite Sandwich Shop, Williamson Insurance, Dickman Supply, Doss Business Systems, Greenville Federal Bank, Hittle Buick GMC Inc., Jerry’s Laundry, Kristi’s Cakes, Mote & Associates, Prosperity Promotions, Roselius Insurance, The Academy/Ruble’s Painting Service, The Tiger 97.5, Wayne Healthcare, Whitewater Eye Center, Wolf Tent LLC, and VPP. In kind sponsorships are also welcome and can include course material, bottled water, oranges/bananas, printing of material, race bag goodies, photography, sports drinks, energy bars, kid zone prizes, and bug-spray.

The Gauntlet takes around 200 volunteers in order to be successful. We have many community groups and local athletic teams who have graciously signed up to help execute this event.

“Whether you’re planning on running or watching from one of the amazing viewpoints, everyone should come just to experience the beauty of Chenoweth Trails,” says Light. “It’s a really rewarding day and it’s all for a great cause.”

Each year this event helps the Light Foundation raise proceeds to help support local programing and allows Chenoweth Trails to be utilized by local youth non-profit groups free of charge. We are proud to be able to offer people a day where they can be challenged and enjoy family fun time all while supporting local nonprofits that help the youth in our community. If you are interested in sponsoring, running, donating or volunteering, please contact April Brubaker at (937) 316-6352 / april@mattlight72.com.

Online registration for the Gauntlet is currently open until July 25. Individual, student discount, corporate/team/school challenge, and our kid’s race (ages 5-12 and registered runners can run with their children).

Register online at: https://www.thegauntlettrailrun.com/registration.html. Race-day registration will also be available on August 3, until 11:00am.