Angel Run sign-up

NORTH STAR – The 22nd annual Angel Run 5K – remembering all lost loved ones – will be held Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m., during the Fireman’s & American Legion Picnic at North Star.

The race begins and finishes at the North Star Park, east of town. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. a Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.

Preregistration is $20 for all ages with a limited quantity of shirts available, $12 ages 15-64 without a shirt, $5 for ages 14 and under and 65 and older without a shirt. The fun run is $1 and a shirt only – no race is $11.

Online registration is available by visiting http://angelrun5k.com/registration/

For more, information visit www.angelrun5k.com. Online registration is available at www.darkecountywellnesschallenge.com.

Numerous awards will be presented to 28 divisions as well as top three male and female overall.

Proceeds from the run provide a $750 Angel Scholarship as well as provide funds to the North Star Fire Department and North Star American Legion.