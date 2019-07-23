Post 140 defeats Van Wert

TROY – Greenville American Legion Post 140 earned a tournament win over Van Wert Post 178 in a Monday night game at Troy’s Duke Park, making the most of four hits on the night.

Greenville took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first using a Trent Collins RBI single scoring Zac Longfellow and Tyler Beyke racing home by way of a passed ball.

Van Wert plated a run in the bottom of the inning sending the teams to the second with Post 140 leading 2-1.

Post 178 took advantage of a third inning walk, three singles and Greenville’s lone error of the night to score three runs to grab a 4-2 lead with three innings in the book.

Back-to-back walks to Reed Hanes and Jarin Young followed by a strikeout and a grounder back to the pitcher had Logan Stastny coming to the plate to drill a 2-run triple to center knotting the score at 4-4 after four innings of play.

Greenville got a fifth-inning opening single off the bat of Beyke, and back-to-back walks to Collins and Alec Fletcher to load the bases with no outs.

A one-out Young sacrifice bunt plated Beyke with the go ahead run. Post 140 added two insurance runs with Collins scoring on a passed ball and Fletcher scoring with Van Wert committing its lone error of the night to Give Greenville Thunder a 7-4 lead that would hold up for the final score advancing Post 140 in tournament play.

Kenny Moore started for Post 140 tossing 3.2 innings allowing 3-earned runs on 5-hits. Collins pitched 1.1 scoreless innings out of the pen and Beyke closed out the night on the mound for Greenville tossing 2.0 innings of shutout ball.

Logan Stastny went 1-3 with a triple and 2-RBIs. Tyler Beyke was 1-3 with a RBI and 2-runs scored, Trent Collins went 1-3 with a RBI and a run and Zac Longfellow was 1-4 with a run.

Van Wert collected 7-hits while Greenville was limited to four hits. Each team committed a single error.

Greenville Thunder Legion Post 140's Logan Stastny takes a turn at the plate.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

