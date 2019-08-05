Lady Wave soccer ties Alumni

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave soccer team took on the Greenville Alumi squad in the annual Alumni Soccer Showcase at the Saturday night match at Harmon Field.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie after 40 minutes of play after falling 6-0 to the alumni team last year, bringing praise from Greenville Lady Wave soccer coach Samantha Grim, a member of the Alumni team.

“Better conditioned, better ball playing,” Grim said of the 2019 Lady Wave team. “We have a lot of freshmen coming up that are going to be killers on the field – and I love it.”

“I think every game last year they were getting better and even this off-season we were just touching the ball and it shows tonight,” noted Grim. “They left us 0-0 tonight and last year we (alumni) beat them 6-0, so that is a better improvement than I could ever hope for.”

The Lady Wave high school team (light shirts) take on the school’s alumni team (dark shirts) in the annual Alumni Soccer Showcase match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1532.jpg The Lady Wave high school team (light shirts) take on the school’s alumni team (dark shirts) in the annual Alumni Soccer Showcase match. The Lady Wave high school soccer team and the alumni team battle in the annual soccer match at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1611.jpg The Lady Wave high school soccer team and the alumni team battle in the annual soccer match at Harmon Field. A Greenville Lady Wave soccer player makes a play in match with the alumni team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1685.jpg A Greenville Lady Wave soccer player makes a play in match with the alumni team. An alumni player makes a play in the GHS Lady Wave Alumni Soccer Showcase. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1694.jpg An alumni player makes a play in the GHS Lady Wave Alumni Soccer Showcase. The Lady Wave battle the alumni team in the Saturday night Alumni Soccer Showcase. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1801.jpg The Lady Wave battle the alumni team in the Saturday night Alumni Soccer Showcase. An alumni player makes a kick in the teams Alumni Soccer Showcase match with the Lady Wave high school team at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1921.jpg An alumni player makes a kick in the teams Alumni Soccer Showcase match with the Lady Wave high school team at Harmon Field. The Lady Wave and the alumni team battle in the annual Alumni Soccer Showcase at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_1926.jpg The Lady Wave and the alumni team battle in the annual Alumni Soccer Showcase at Harmon Field.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.