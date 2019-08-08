Ansonia fieldhouse taking shape

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Preschool and Athletic Fieldhouse building project is taking shape and will be a focal point at the upcoming home football games this season.

“We are hoping to move in over Christmas break,” said Ansonia athletic director Matt Macy. “We are hoping to get our preschool in there at Christmas break and all our athletics equipment moved out there over Christmas.”

The facility will feature 7,296 square feet of space for the preschool and 14,800 square foot athletic fieldhouse.

“We have a lot of things going in there,” Macy noted. “We have a new weight room, all new locker rooms, official’s locker rooms, coach’s locker rooms, a giant storage area, mezzanine that will have our batting cages. We are going to have a full varsity basketball court with six baskets and two volleyball courts. We are going to have a full training room out here as well. It is going to be very multi-purpose for the community.”

Eighty-five percent of the $2.8 million project is being funded by the school district while 15 percent is being funded through donations from the community.

“This building is amazing for Ansonia,” said Macy. “The community came together to donate the money. It’s been unreal. We’ve raised so much money just from the community and the businesses – it’s been a great thing and I can’t wait to get in there.”

“Because of this, we are gaining classrooms in the building too because our enrollment has gone up, so we are gaining classrooms,” Macy added. “Myself, and the trainer are going to be out here as our offices as well.”

The Ansonia Tigers sports programs continue to do well, keeping interest in the program.

“The thing about this community – they care about their sports,” Macy stated. “We’ve had a lot of success in the past. We go up and down because we are a small school. Right now we have had a couple good years in football – and not necessarily that is why that is going up, but it doesn’t hurt.”

Ansonia athletic director Matt Macy follows the progress of the school’s new Preschool and Athletic Fieldhouse project. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-Matt-Macy-new-building.jpg Ansonia athletic director Matt Macy follows the progress of the school’s new Preschool and Athletic Fieldhouse project. The new Ansonia Preschool and Athletic Field House begins to take shape for an anticipated opening over the Christmas break. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-new-Ansonia-building.jpg The new Ansonia Preschool and Athletic Field House begins to take shape for an anticipated opening over the Christmas break.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

