Football pads and hitting here

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School football team took advantage of the first day of full pads and hitting with two practice sessions.

“Today is the first day full-go for all of our players that played the acclimation period,” said Greenville head football coach Bart Schmitz. “It was pretty exciting this first practice with the amount of contact. Usually that first day of hitting, sometimes your technique and you make a lot of mistakes. Mentally we were still sharp and that is an extreme positive for us right now.”

Coach Schmitz is pleased with the attitude and progress of the players on the new season.

“Our kids are excited,” Schmitz said. “They have bought in to what we are trying to do here. It’s a family atmosphere, accountability and working hard for your teammates – and they have bought in.”

“This has been a hard working group of kids that have handled everything that we’ve thrown at them with great pride,” continued Schmitz. “They have just taken pride in what they do right now.”

With the first day of contact on the new season, energy was noticeably high in the spirited practices while giving the coaching staff added means to evaluate the team and players.

“It allows you to fine tune your tackling, it allows to fine tune your blocking and you have to find out who likes contact,” noted Coach Schmitz.

“This upcoming Tuesday we have Celina at home,” said Schmitz, “and Friday Coldwater comes to town.”

Greenville has a Tuesday, August 13 home scrimmage scheduled with Celina at Harmon Field with a 10 a.m. start time and a Friday, August 16 scrimmage vs Coldwater at Greenville starting at 10 a.m.

The final tune-up for both Greenville and the Versailles Tigers takes place Friday, August 19 at Versailles when the team’s play at the annual Jamboree.

GHS football players work on blocking at the teams opening day of full pads and hitting. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3524.jpg GHS football players work on blocking at the teams opening day of full pads and hitting. Greenville works on a running play at the team’s Wednesday practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3549.jpg Greenville works on a running play at the team’s Wednesday practice. The Green Wave work on tackling at the team’s Wednesday afternoon practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3569.jpg The Green Wave work on tackling at the team’s Wednesday afternoon practice. Greenville coaches and players look on as a player makes a tackle at the Harmon Field practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3723.jpg Greenville coaches and players look on as a player makes a tackle at the Harmon Field practice. A handoff is make at Greenville’s football practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3911.jpg A handoff is make at Greenville’s football practice. The Greenville offense gets a long run in the team’s first day of official hitting. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3949.jpg The Greenville offense gets a long run in the team’s first day of official hitting. The Green Wave’s offensive and defensive lines work on blocking in the team’s first official day of full pads and hitting. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_4100.jpg The Green Wave’s offensive and defensive lines work on blocking in the team’s first official day of full pads and hitting. A GHS defensive player makes a shirttail tackel at the team’s Wednesday evening practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_4157.jpg A GHS defensive player makes a shirttail tackel at the team’s Wednesday evening practice. A Greenville football player makes an open field tackle at the team’s practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_4207.jpg A Greenville football player makes an open field tackle at the team’s practice. Greenville gets a solid tackle at the Wednesday evening team practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_4257.jpg Greenville gets a solid tackle at the Wednesday evening team practice. Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke runs the ball up the middle in the Wave’s first day of hitting. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Beyke.jpg Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke runs the ball up the middle in the Wave’s first day of hitting.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

