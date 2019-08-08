Stegall takes dunking in stride

GREENVILLE – Darke County Commissioner Mike Stegall was the first to experience the dunk tank at the Seventh Annual Light Foundation Gauntlet held at Chenoweth Trails.

“Wet – exciting,” Stegall said following his first dunk.

“I didn’t know there were so many people that didn’t like me, but as your commissioner I guess it comes with the territory,” Stegall said following many trips to the bottom of the tank.

Greenville’s Dale Musser was the first to dump Stegall in the tank, a dunk that cost Musser $10 with the donation going to the Light Foundation.

The cost of a chance to dunk one of several local volunteers, including The Tigers Alex Mikos and Eric Fee of Tribute Funeral Homes was one dollar for one throw, seven tosses for $5 and a guaranteed dunk for $10.

“The worst part of the first dunk – the first person was Dale Musser,” Stegall said. “But of course we all know Dale can’t throw, so what does he do – he pays 10 bucks and he gets to just walk up and he hits it. I think that is illegal, I’m going to go back and check the rules, but we’ll see.”

“I knew with my arm I couldn’t hit that thing anyway, so when we talked to April (Brubaker) and setup the pricing, we had to have an automatic dunk,” Musser said with a chuckle. ”That was only fair to the kids that can’t hit it or the adults that can’t hit it and wanted to dunk Mike, so I just decided that I would just pay the $10. It’s for a good cause and Stegall needed to get wet, so he got dunked when he wasn’t expecting it.”

One dunk evidently did not scratch Musser’s itch to dunk the commissioner.

“There was a little boy that was struggling to get it there,” Musser stated. “He kind of felt bad that he didn’t get a dunk so we paid another $10 and the boy went up and dunked Stegall again.”

Did Musser feel bad for dunking Stegall, “Absolutely not,” Musser said. “It’s Stegall.”

“It’s all for a good cause – I’ll do this for Matt Light anytime,” Stegall concluded. “This is a great thing. The foundation does a good job and the Gauntlet is a great outfit.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

