GHS boys golf team places well

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys golf team hosted the 23 Annual Greenville Boys Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course placing third out of 11 teams.
“We played really well,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “We improved 33 strokes from last year. Kids have been working very hard and it showed today. We are looking forward to MVL play. I really think we can do well in the new league this year.
Only six strokes separated the top three finishers with Northmont taking the top spot at 338, Tipp City second at 339 and Greenville taking third out of 11 teams with a score a 344.
Fairmont’s Logan Mayes led the way with a 75, second went to Tipp City’s Nathan Gagnon with a 78, Brendan Siehl of Northmont finished third at 77, Greenville’s Warren Hartzell carded an 80 to place fourth and Beavercreek’s Patrick O’Conner with an 82 rounded out the fifth
Greenville Scores:
Warren Hartzell – 80
Evan Saylor – 87
Alex Kolb – 93
Jack Marchal – 84
Ash Williams – 98
Eric Price – 118
“The best thing about this team is I have only 1 senior,” Coach Stickel noted. “We have 15 players on the team this year so the future looks promising.”
Team Standings:
1st Northmont 338
2nd Tipp City 339
3rd Greenville 344
4th Beavercreek 358
5th Troy 361
6th Sidney 365
7th Fairmont 375
8th Stebbins 382
9th Piqua 392
10th Van Wert 393
11th Covington 425
