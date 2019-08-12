GHS boys golf team places well

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys golf team hosted the 23 Annual Greenville Boys Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course placing third out of 11 teams.

“We played really well,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “We improved 33 strokes from last year. Kids have been working very hard and it showed today. We are looking forward to MVL play. I really think we can do well in the new league this year.

Only six strokes separated the top three finishers with Northmont taking the top spot at 338, Tipp City second at 339 and Greenville taking third out of 11 teams with a score a 344.

Fairmont’s Logan Mayes led the way with a 75, second went to Tipp City’s Nathan Gagnon with a 78, Brendan Siehl of Northmont finished third at 77, Greenville’s Warren Hartzell carded an 80 to place fourth and Beavercreek’s Patrick O’Conner with an 82 rounded out the fifth

Greenville Scores:

Warren Hartzell – 80

Evan Saylor – 87

Alex Kolb – 93

Jack Marchal – 84

Ash Williams – 98

Eric Price – 118

“The best thing about this team is I have only 1 senior,” Coach Stickel noted. “We have 15 players on the team this year so the future looks promising.”

Team Standings:

1st Northmont 338

2nd Tipp City 339

3rd Greenville 344

4th Beavercreek 358

5th Troy 361

6th Sidney 365

7th Fairmont 375

8th Stebbins 382

9th Piqua 392

10th Van Wert 393

11th Covington 425

The 2019 Greenville boys golf team following their third place finish at the 23 Annual Greenville Boys Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-GHS-Boys-Golf-team-19-1.jpg The 2019 Greenville boys golf team following their third place finish at the 23 Annual Greenville Boys Invitational.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

