Ansonia football on track

UNION CITY – The Ansonia Tigers football team traveled to Mississinawa Valley to compete in a four-team high school football scrimmage including Mississinawa Valley, Antwerp and Lehman Catholic.
“I was very pleased,” said Ansonia varsity coach Matt Macy of the Friday night scrimmage. “It was just good to be out against someone else.”
The Tigers were able to get the ball in the end zone on several occasions while playing solid defense on the night.
“I thought our varsity guys did pretty well,” Macy noted. “We scored a few touchdowns, played really well on defense. Coach Hall has really got our defense going.”
Coach Macy was very pleased the play of the junior varsity squad when they took the field.
“The best surprise of the night was our JV kids coming out and moving the ball and making plays on defense,” shared Macy. “I didn’t know what to expect with them because the young guys have never done it.”
“They come out here and they’re gamers,” Macy added. “They come out and were ready to go so, that’s good.”
Although pleased with his team’s performance, Coach Macy is always looking for improvement.
“I guess we’re never where we want to be,” stated Macy following the scrimmage, “but we are on track for week one.”
