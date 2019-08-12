Blackhawks scrimmage well

Union City – The Mississinawa-Valley football team hosted Ansonia, Antwerp and Sidney Lehman in a Friday night four-team scrimmage.

Second year Mississinawa Valley head football coach, Steve Trobridge was pleased with his teams play on both sides of the line.

“I was pleased tonight but the only thing that kind of got away from us a little bit was our energy,” said Trobridge. “Sometimes we were on cloud nine and then a couple times when we got hit we kind of took a step back but I know we will clean that up and we’ll get ready for it – we’re there.”

Cody Dirksen leads the Blackhawks this season as the starting quarterback on the offensive side and middle linebacker on the defensive side.

“Cody looked great,” Trobridge said. “What is working in Cody’s favor, we have a good solid line group, a lot of seniors and we have a lot of good skill kids this year. That is going to help Cody out too. Cody just has to do the little things – if he does little things we’ll be great.”

The Fort Recovery alum and former Bluffton University football player looks for good things with the new 2019 season.

“For the first time in a long time here we can get to week 11 (playoffs),” stated Trobridge. “That’s our goal, that’s our motto this year, “Week 11”.

The team is coming off a 2018 season that saw the Blackhawks finish with a 4-6 mark.

“If you talk to our guys right now they will tell you we let a lot of games slip by last year,” Trobridge said.

“This whole offseason – my first thing, we have to get out with the old, the losing here, we clean that up,” Trobridge said. “We redid our press box, our stadium, we cleaned everything up and that goes through the boosters, the community. Like I said before, the community still supports us, we have them and I tell you what, great things are about ready to happen for us this year.”

The Mississinawa Valley defense makes a stop against the visiting Antwerp football team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-MV.jpg The Mississinawa Valley defense makes a stop against the visiting Antwerp football team. The Blackhawks get an open field tackle against Sidney Lehman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_b-3.jpg The Blackhawks get an open field tackle against Sidney Lehman. Mississinawa Valley varsity tackles an Antwerp running back for a loss https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_c-3.jpg Mississinawa Valley varsity tackles an Antwerp running back for a loss Mississinawa Valley gets a long run from scrimmage in its Friday night scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_d-3.jpg Mississinawa Valley gets a long run from scrimmage in its Friday night scrimmage. The Blackhawks stop an Antwerp run in the MV home scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_e-4.jpg The Blackhawks stop an Antwerp run in the MV home scrimmage. A Hawks receiver pulls in a pass for a long reception in team’s home scrimmage. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_f-2.jpg A Hawks receiver pulls in a pass for a long reception in team’s home scrimmage. The Blackhawks line protects the team’s quarterback against Sidney Lehman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_g-2.jpg The Blackhawks line protects the team’s quarterback against Sidney Lehman.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.