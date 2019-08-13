Remembering Coach Noffsinger

UNION CITY, Ind. – The fourth annual Coach Noff Memorial 5K Run will be held Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. in Union City, Ind. This family-friendly run/walk is being organized to honor the legacy of longtime Union City coach, teacher, and runner Jim Noffsinger, who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

The run starts and finishes at the Union City Junior-Senior High School, 603 N. Walnut St. The flat route will go through town on paved roads toward Harter Park where Coach Noff put in many miles of running himself and coached hundreds of other runners on the cross-country course.

Top overall male and female finishers will receive a voucher for a pair of New Balance running shoes (Coach Noff’s favorite). Age group winners will receive medals. Runners and walkers of all ability levels are welcome. The run is also stroller and dog-friendly (dogs must be on a leash at all times).

Registration for individuals is $20 and must be received by Aug. 23 to guarantee a T-shirt. Race day registration is $25. There is also a $10 virtual runner registration for those who would like to run in memory of Coach Noff, but cannot be present. Last year virtual runners were represented across the country from California, to Chicago, to New York City.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United As One Sporting Ministry at Wesley United Methodist Church, where Noffsinger was an active member of the congregation for many years.

To register for the run online, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/UnionCity/CoachNoffMemorial5K or email coachnoff5k@gmail.com for a paper registration form. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/coachnoff5k.