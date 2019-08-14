GHS tennis beats Northwestern

SPRINGFIELD – The Lady Wave tennis team battled back to defeat Northwestern 3-2 on the road in non-conference play.

“They didn’t quit,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “I think their conditioning had something to do with it because some of those girls from Northwestern, they were just gassed after that sun came out – it just kind of wore them out.”

Greenville got wins from E Marchal, 7-5 and 6-0 in first singles and Abby Swensen 2-6, 7-6 and 6-2 in third singles.

The Lady Wave’s third singles, A Chui and E Stephens earned a win in second singles 6-4, 2-6 and 6-2 giving Greenville the team win.

“We had three matches that went three sets,” Koontz noted. “We were behind the whole way and then we pulled it out.”

“We practice at 4 p.m. in the afternoon because that’s when our matches are,” added Koontz. “Our girls were used to the heat and I could just tell the Northwestern girls weren’t – that made a difference.”

Lady Wave tennis first singles Emily Marchal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-Emily-Marchal-.jpg Lady Wave tennis first singles Emily Marchal.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

