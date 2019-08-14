Wave putting pieces together

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Green Wave hosted the Celina Bulldogs in a Tuesday morning football scrimmage with the Wave clearly outplaying the visitors on the day.

“A lot of great positives today,” said Greenville coach Bart Schmitz. “I thought we played fast, I thought we played physical and I thought we blocked and tackled extremely well.”

Greenville score on its first series of the morning with senior quarterback Tyler Beyke throwing to senior Marcus Wood good for a long pass with Wood breaking a tackle to get into the end zone.

The Green Wave defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone in the visitor’s first series of down.

Several other plays for the record on the day by the Greenville team was Gavin Williams bolting 75 yards for a touchdown and 10 yard sweep around the right end by John Butsch good for a touchdown.

Greenville is solid at the quarterback position with returning starter, Tyler Beyke and Noah Frazee and Hayden Bush.

“Our quarterback position it’s pretty deep right now – pretty good,” noted Schmitz. “We obviously have Tyler Beyke who is a returning starter, and you always love having a quarterback back. Then we have two young ones in Frazee and Bush. They are progressing along really well.”

Coach Schmitz and his staff took advantage of the first scrimmage of the season to determine where players are best positioned for the new season.

“We have some things we need to clean up,” Schmitz noted. “We have to be able to respond to situations better and we have to continue to know what we are doing offensively and defensively because we can’t have any mental laps on the field, but at the end of the day we have to be able to block and tackle. I thought we did pretty well with that today.”

“There towards the end I think our legs got a little tired,” Schmitz concluded, “but at the end of the day we played hard, fast, physical football.”

Greenville’s defense stops Celina for no gain in the Tuesday morning scrimmage at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-GHS-FB-vs-Celina.jpg Greenville’s defense stops Celina for no gain in the Tuesday morning scrimmage at Harmon Field. Greenville gets a touchdown in football scrimmage with Celina https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6793.jpg Greenville gets a touchdown in football scrimmage with Celina Marcus Wood moves the ball for the Wave in scrimmage with the Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6599.jpg Marcus Wood moves the ball for the Wave in scrimmage with the Bulldogs. The Green Wave get a good run against the Celina Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6644.jpg The Green Wave get a good run against the Celina Bulldogs. The Greenville defense makes a stop in scrimmage play against Celina. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6704-Copy.jpg The Greenville defense makes a stop in scrimmage play against Celina. The Green Wave gets a long run in Tuesdays home scrimmage against Celina. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6762.jpg The Green Wave gets a long run in Tuesdays home scrimmage against Celina. The Wave take advantage of a long run in the team’s scrimmage with the Bulldogs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6775.jpg The Wave take advantage of a long run in the team’s scrimmage with the Bulldogs. Greenville gets a tackle against Celina in the Tuesday scrimmage at Harmon Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_6814.jpg Greenville gets a tackle against Celina in the Tuesday scrimmage at Harmon Field.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

