Wave boys soccer blanks Panthers

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys soccer team shutout the visiting Twin Valley South Panthers 2-0 in a Tuesday night home scrimmage.

Unable to take advantage of first half opportunities at the net, Greenville played to a 0-0 scoreless score at the break.

“The first half was very ugly,” said Greenville coach Mark Coppess. “Not us at all – We came out very flat.”

Greenville got thing rolling in second half play with Kaleb Poe finding the back of the net with 21:27 showing on the second half board to take a 1-0 lead.

An Alex Hutt goal with 5:21 remaining in the game gave the Wave a little breathing room with a 2-0 advantage.

Greenville’s defense kept the visitors off the board the balance of the game to preserve the shutout and give the home team the victory.

The JV squad coached by Dave Ernst, played a spirited 40 minute half prior to the varsity contest.

“The JV game – we didn’t get to go through our normal routine warmup and then we waited,” said Coppess. “We had a time difference so we set around for a half an hour, so you could tell there was a lag. But, the second half was a little better, still not what they could be but it was better.”

“We’re still preseason,” added Coppess. “We’re still moving along. Good things are coming but tonight was a little rough to watch.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

