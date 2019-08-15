Jenkinson smashing GHS golf records

GREENVILLE – Incoming Greenville freshman, Kenna Jenkinson, the daughter of Corey and Christi Jenkinson has not set foot in a Greenville Senior High School classroom as a first year student but already owns two Lady Wave varsity golf records with nearly four season remaining to compete at the high school level.

“It means a lot,” Jenkinson said of her early season records. “My family has always been there for me and supported me, and the team – I can’t ask for a greater team to be with, just a bunch of great girls.”

“I think we will see her on the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) in the future…I really do,” said veteran Greenville varsity girls golf coach Tracy Haines. “I think she is going to go D-I and I think she is going to play professionally if that’s what she wants. She has the talent.”

Jenkinson broke the GHS Lady Wave 9-hole and 18-hole scoring records the opening week of the 2019 OHSAA high school girls golf season shooting a school best 34 in 9-hole play and a 76 on the 18-hole course.

“Kenna broke two records her first week of the season,” Coach Haines stated. “Unfortunately I cannot claim credit for that. She has a swing coach and a short game coach. She is really amazing.”

The GHS freshman was three strokes better shooting a 34 for 9-holes at Vandalia’s Cassell Hills breaking a 2007 record 37-strokes set by Ashlee Hetzler and Kalie Sanders.

Jenkinson bested the 18-hole mark also by 3-strokes, carding a 76 at Miamisburg’s PipeStone bettering the old mark of 79 held by Justine Shilt in the 2005 season and Alexa Hetzler in 2009.

Coach Haines is pleased with her freshman’s record breaking start of the new season but was surprised it came the first week of the season.

“I knew she was going to break the records as a freshman,” said Haines, “I just didn’t think she would do it the first week of the season.”

“Kenna is very dedicated,” Coach Haines continued. “Yesterday we had practice at 3 p.m. and she was out here at 11:45 a.m. hitting balls, practicing her chipping, her putting. She’ll spend 45 minutes on 4-foot putts, so it is just her dedication. She loves it.”

Jenkinson comes from a golfing family that includes her father, grandfather, Jeff Jenkinson and great-grandfather Waldo Jenkinson.

Lady Wave freshman Kenna Jenkinson, holder of two new school golf records. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-Kenna-Jenkinson-.jpg Lady Wave freshman Kenna Jenkinson, holder of two new school golf records. Greenville record-setting freshman Kenna Jenkinson tees off for the Lady Wave varsity golf team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-Kenna-Jenkinson-verticle-19-.jpg Greenville record-setting freshman Kenna Jenkinson tees off for the Lady Wave varsity golf team.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

