Lady Wave downs Piqua golf team

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave golf team moved to 2-0 on the season with a Wednesday afternoon 209-222 win over the visiting Piqua Lady Indians at Turtle Creek.

“We’ll take the win any way we can get it,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “We just didn’t play as good as we can.”

Greenville freshman Kenna Jenkinson led all scorers on the day with a 39 on the front nine.

Rounding out the top four scorers for the Lady Wave was Lainey Oswalt with a 56, Jessica Mortensen a 57 and Makenzie Glancy with a 57.

“The practice went very well on Tuesday,” Haines stated. “Unfortunately the good practice did not carry over to the match on Wednesday,”

Kenzie Anderson led the Lady Indians with a 53, Adde Honeycut and Reece Tate each had a 54 and Jaley Krogman a 61.

“We played the front nine for the match and had played the back nine in most of our practices soty they were not used to playing the front nine” said Coach Haines. “This was only the second 9-hole match and I believe they will improve in the 9-hole matches as the season continues.”

