Pacers to be Fair feature

Dr. H.M. Parshall Futurity featured at The Great Darke Co. Fair this coming Weds
By Kenneth W. Terpenning, M.I.S.
August 18, 2019
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, The Great Darke County Fair will host 11 races, including four divisions of the Dr. H.M. Parshall Futurity (two for 2 Yr Old Trotters and two for 3 Yr Old Pacers) and the C.K.G. Billings Amateur Trot. Entries can be viewed here: https://racing.ustrotting.com/default.aspx
Pacey “The Wizard” Mindlin’s ‘Wizard’s Winning Picks’ will again be featured in the night’s program. So far, The Wizard has given out 23 check mark winners out of 43 races (for an impressive 53.49% win ratio) plus 7 winning exactas in the first three race cards.
The draw for the Thursday, August 22nd race card featuring the $50,000 Gene Riegle Memorial and the $25,000 Arnie Almahurst Trot, will take place Monday (Aug 19) with the entry box closing at 10:00 A.M.
The August 22nd race card will also feature the 2 and 3 Yr Old Parshall Futurity and the Annie Oakley Shoot Out featuring the Spring Haven Farm Ladies Driving Series. Rod “Sunglasses” Allums, Jr from NAHU will be doing a live broadcast that night. Pacey “The Wizard” Mindlin will be in the grandstands doling out more winning picks to the fans and Hall of Famers Bob “Hollywood” Heyden and Roger “The Voice” Huston will be in attendance for handicapping analysis, interviews and more.
The remaining racing schedule is as follows:
Wednesday Night, August 21, 2019 – Post Time 7:30 P.M.
Thursday Night, August 22, 2019 – Post Time 5:30 P.M.