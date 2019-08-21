NTPA fair pull sees 66 hooks

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Tractor Pullers Association (DCTPA) hosted the National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) Regional Pull and treated the fans to 66 hooks on the night.

“We have one of the best tracks there is,” said DCTPA Hall of Famer Duane Edwards. “The Schlechty boys and everybody that helps them,”

The twin pulling tracks on the infield of the Grand Stand are some of the finest in the country attracting pullers from many states.

“You couldn’t ask for a better bunch of guys to build a track,” Edwards stated of the Schlechty boys and their crew. “They build indoor tracks for the NTPA, they build outside tracks for the NTPA. They are good at what they do. They can take a pile of dirt and make a pulling track out of it – and a good one.”

“We have been doing it for almost 40 years here,” said DCTPA Vice President Kyle Schlechty. “It’s just a fun place to play. We have a really nice facility, great seating, great track. The fair board just puts together a really nice facility over the years.”

The 39th Annual Tractor & Truck Pull morning event showcased the Antique tractors including 4500 pound class, 5000 pound, 5500 pound, 6000 pound and 6500 pound classes.

“We had a lot of antiques today,” Schlechty said. “We pulled our local stuff today – we have a lot of good quality equipment at the county level.”

The evening NTPA National Pull had 66 hooks on the night spotlighting Modifieds, Two Wheel Drive Trucks, Mini Mods, Pro Stock Diesel 3.0 Trucks, Pro Stock and Heavy Pro Stocks.

“We keep doing it every year,” Schlechty said of hosting the NTPA. “Just the quality of equipment that we get to come in here because of all the effort everyone puts into it, we get a lot of high dollar, high quality top placing equipment that comes here to compete even though they are chasing points. There is a lot of high dollar equipment here.”

“It was a beautiful day for pulling in Darke County,” concluded Edwards.

An National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) high powered tractor pulls at The Great Darke County Fair’s 2029 pull. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3080.jpg An National Tractor Pullers Association (NTPA) high powered tractor pulls at The Great Darke County Fair’s 2029 pull. A Mini Mod competes at the NTPA at the Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3324.jpg A Mini Mod competes at the NTPA at the Great Darke County Fair. The Darke County Fair hosts the 2019 NTPA> https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3375.jpg The Darke County Fair hosts the 2019 NTPA> A powerful tractor starts down the track at the Great Darke County Fair tractor pull. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3382.jpg A powerful tractor starts down the track at the Great Darke County Fair tractor pull. A “Green” tractor” makes a pull at Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3398.jpg A “Green” tractor” makes a pull at Greenville. Tractor pulling fans are treated to a large tractor at the Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3486.jpg Tractor pulling fans are treated to a large tractor at the Great Darke County Fair. The Darke County Fair was home to the 2019 National Tractor Pullers Association regional pull. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3604.jpg The Darke County Fair was home to the 2019 National Tractor Pullers Association regional pull. A Mini Mod makes a run down the track at the 2019 NTPA in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3617.jpg A Mini Mod makes a run down the track at the 2019 NTPA in Greenville. A high powered truck heads down the track at the NTPA at the Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3133.jpg A high powered truck heads down the track at the NTPA at the Great Darke County Fair. The Great Darke County Fair host the 2019 Regional NTPA. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3143.jpg The Great Darke County Fair host the 2019 Regional NTPA. Loud is the norm at the Great Darke County Fair NTPA. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3158.jpg Loud is the norm at the Great Darke County Fair NTPA. The NTPA gives the fans a great pull at the fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3180.jpg The NTPA gives the fans a great pull at the fair. A Mini Mod makes a run at the NTPA in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3233.jpg A Mini Mod makes a run at the NTPA in Greenville. Fans get a great run at the NTPA at the Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_IMG_3277.jpg Fans get a great run at the NTPA at the Great Darke County Fair.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

