Lady Wave golf moves to 4-0

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave golf team defeated the visiting Vandalia Butler Lady Aviators 208-221 at Turtle Creek after dealing with a late start to stay perfect on the season with a 4-0 record.

“We played the back nine for the match,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “Butler had transportation issues and the match started 45 minutes late.”

“I believe that the delay in the start of the match was a factor in the scores,” added Haines. “We will take the win, especially since it was a conference match.”

Lady Wave freshman Kenna Jenkinson led all scorers with a 44.

Rounding out the top four finishers for Greenville was Lainey Oswalt with a 49, Jessica Mortensen a 53 and Trinity Reis with a 62.

“The girls did not play as well as I expected, although Lainey played well and birdied the 17th hole,” Coach Haines noted.

The top four finisher for Butler included, Lexi Crawford with a 46, Breanna Kroeker 55, Allison Zebney a 52 and Grace Hadder a 68.

The Greenville Lady Wave golf team waits to tee off. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-GHS-girls-golf-.jpg The Greenville Lady Wave golf team waits to tee off.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

