Another track record at fair

Divisions of the Dr. H.M. Parshall Futurity for Two-Year-Old Trotters and Three-Year-Old Pacers were contested Wednesday night and yielded some fast miles.

In the third race, the first division of the Dr. H.M. Parshall Futurity for three-year-old pacers, In Love Again (3, M Dragon Again – Lovin A Fool – Western Ideal), driven by Jeff Nisonger, stopped the timer in 1:55.3, a new track record for 3-Year-Old Pacing Fillies over the Greenville, Ohio oval. In Love Again is conditioned by trainer Dan Noble, owned by Tim Homan, Sean Raftery and James Caplinger, and bred by Emerald Highlands Farm.

In race 7, the second division of the Parshall for three-year-old pacers, Big See (3, G Big Bad John – Eagle See – Intrepid Seelster), in line to driver Justin Belanger, scored the impressive victory in a time of 1:55.1, a mere two-fifths of a second off of the previous track record of 1:54.4 set last Friday (Aug 16) by Shamma Lamma for driver Peter Wrenn. Big See is trained and owned by Philippe Belanger and was bred by Dettore Farms Inc.

In the first division of the Parshall 2-Year-Old trotting event, Not The Norm (2, G Stormin Normand – Ms Pollyanna – Chip Chip Hooray) followed up his track record-tying performance from last Friday (Aug 16; 2:02.2) with an impressive win by 16 lengths in a time of 2:03.2 to make it three wins in a row. Not The Norm is also trained by local trainer Dan Noble and is owned and bred by Sandra Burnett.

Heavenly Hope (2, G Wishing Stone – Cosmic Affair – Credit Winner) captured the second division for 2-Year-Old trotters in a time of 2:03.3, giving driver/owner Michelle Caldwell just her third winning drive in her career that began in June of this year. Heavenly Hope is trained by Roger Hughes, Jr and was bred by Amy Loy.

Full card results can be viewed here: https://racing.ustrotting.com/default.aspx

Not The Norm makes it a repeat winner in the Wednesday night races at The Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_not-the-norm-46685-.jpg Not The Norm makes it a repeat winner in the Wednesday night races at The Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_big-see-46682-.jpg Heavenly Hope wins the Second Division for 2-year old trotters at The Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_heavenly-hope-46683-.jpg Heavenly Hope wins the Second Division for 2-year old trotters at The Great Darke County Fair. In Love Again sets a new track record at Wednesday night at The Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_in-love-again-46684-.jpg In Love Again sets a new track record at Wednesday night at The Great Darke County Fair.