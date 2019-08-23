Bigry takes Gene Riegle Memorial

On the final night of racing at The Great Darke Co. Fair, speed was on the menu early and often as more track records fell. Between the record times and the events everyone in the grandstand came to watch, The Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace and the Arnie Almahurst Open Trot, the night’s races left no one disappointed.

In the $50,000 Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace, millionaire world champion Dancin Yankee and driver Ronnie Wrenn, Jr took early command from his rail position to get to the quarter in 27.2. As the field came in front of the grandstand and reached the half-mile station, driver Tyler Smith had other ideas on how he wanted to race his mount Sectionline Bigry. He pulled out of the three hole and pushed past the early leader before the half. Smith and Bigry put up all the numbers after that (half in 55.3, three-quarters in 1:23.4) and marched home an easy 2 ½ length winner in a time of 1:52.1, just two-fifths of a second off of the all-time track record. Sectionline Bigry is a 4-Year-Old Gelding by Pet Rock out of the Cambest mare Aquatic Yankee. He is trained by Steve Bauder, owned by Harold Bauder and was bred in Ohio by Harold Bauder, Michael Dixon and Harold Bauder.

The $25,000 Arnie Almahurst Open Trot was just as exciting as driver Sam Widger, who came in from Hoosier Park, guided 7-Year-Old gelding I Know My Chip (by Deep Chip out of the Pegasus Spur mare Madeline’s Crown) to a wire to wire score in 1:55.1, a new track record for Aged Male Trotters. I Know My Chip held off the late hitting Pine Dream to win by a nose on the line in a thrilling finish. I Know My Chip is trained by Walter Haynes, Jr, owned by Brian Carsey, John Mcgill, and Black And White Stable and was bred in Ohio by Kimberly Dailey.

Rock Is Sweet scored in race 7 (the Marvin Godown Memorial FFA Pace) in a new track record time of 1:53.4 for Aged Pacing Mares with 18-year-old driver/trainer Luke Hanners aboard for owner Lases Racing.

The night’s results may be viewed in their entirety here: https://racing.ustrotting.com/default.aspx

Driver Tyler Smith and Sectionline Bigry win the Gene Riegle Memorial at The 2019 Great Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Gene-Riegle-Winner-c.jpg Driver Tyler Smith and Sectionline Bigry win the Gene Riegle Memorial at The 2019 Great Darke County Fair. Sectionline Bigry pushes past Dancin Yankee at the half mile station in front of the grandstand to win the Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Gene-Riegle-Winner-a.jpg Sectionline Bigry pushes past Dancin Yankee at the half mile station in front of the grandstand to win the Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace. Driver Tyler Smith crosses the finish line with Sectionline Bigry to win the $50,000 Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_Gene-Riegle-Winner-b.jpg Driver Tyler Smith crosses the finish line with Sectionline Bigry to win the $50,000 Gene Riegle Memorial Open Pace.

Chip takes Arnie, More track records fall at The Great Darke County Fair