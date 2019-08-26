TV football final tune up

The Tri-Village completed their final tuneup before the season against Troy Christian. Tri-Village got off to a shaky start, but recovered their composure and made progress against the Eagles.

Both teams ran a no huddle offense with the Eagles using the shotgun and mainly featuring the run. On the other hand, the Patriots used a spread offense and in the early part of the scrimmage, they were a pass first team. This kept the referee’s busy as both teams ran plays in a rapid fire manner.

Troy Christian came out strong and got the first two scores on their first two possessions. It was not looking pretty. But the Patriots came back and got a defensive stop. This change of momentum caught fire with the offense who suddenly began hitting their passes and soon the Patriots were on the board as well – scoring on a 1-yard run that was set up by a long pass.

The team made some good plays on defense with two interceptions. And the offense came close to scoring a second time – they were inside the 5 yard line, but a bad snap was muffed and the Eagles covered the ball to end the Patriots second threat. The Eagles did manage to score two more times. In the final period though, both teams were scoreless.

Injuries were a factor in the scrimmage and in the preseason. They were short a couple of starters and during the scrimmage, two more starters were injured. This on a team with only three seniors and starting a lot of underclassmen – including two freshmen on the offensive line. So getting everyone healthy will be a priority this week.

“Our backup quarterback Kevin Finkbine came in and made plays, so I am happy with what he did. Trevor Barrett had never played football before and he came out this year and he got an interception and made plays for us tonight – I am excited with what he did. But injuries are part of Division VII and you have to move guys around to fill the gaps”

Coach Burk on the scrimmage: “They came out and hit us in the mouth. We scrimmaged Riverside and Landmark Christian and held our own. But Troy Christian has a nice program and they got up on us early. We did recover, but it took a little longer than I thought it would. We were able to move the ball some. We had some injuries and our back ups came in and stood up to the challenge. We are going to get back and work on what we need to do to get ready for Jefferson.”

The Patriots will tee off their season at Jefferson next Friday at 7 p.m.

Before the game host Troy Christian had a moment of silence for Austin Bruner – a Tri-Village graduate and former football player who unfortunately passed away in a wreck. Coach Burk was asked on his thoughts on his former player. “He’s my guy and I love him. We miss him a lot – he set the tone and the culture on our program. When he was a sophomore and a scrawny little kid he lifted really hard and made himself into a football player. He was due to be our first college football player from our program. It’s not just that though, he was a great person and treated everyone the right way.”

Austin will be remembered not only because of what he did on the field, but also what he did off the field.

Tri-Village runs a pass play in scrimmage with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_TV-FB-Scrimmage.jpg Tri-Village runs a pass play in scrimmage with Troy Christian.