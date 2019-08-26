Indians begin season under new coach

UNION CITY, Ind. – The 2019 Union City Indians varsity football will have more depth at some key positions this season. This year’s roster is at 31 players – up about eight from last season.
Along with a bigger team, the return of former head coach Keith Maloy has the Indian-faithful excited about the direction of the program.
Coach Maloy knows there are several key ingredients to make this season a success, most importantly the aggressiveness of the players.
The Indians have a lot of young players, but have one of the biggest offensive and defensive lines that have been on the field for UC in years.
“We got a lot of big, aggressive linemen that will play a major part in giving our young quarterbacks more time in the pocket and putting pressure on opposing offenses,” Coach Maloy said. “Some players will be needed on both sides, but that is just small school football.”
Last season, the Indians found themselves within reach of winning nearly every game last season. Coach Maloy and his talented coaching staff hope to see this team get those hard-fought victories…and even content for a conference title.
“It is going to be an exciting year…and I am thankful to be back coaching these great group of young men,” concluded Maloy.
Their upcoming schedule is as follows:
2019 Union City Varsity Football
(All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Aug. 30 – Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m. (A)
Sept. 6 – Hagerstown (H))
Sept. 13 – Knightstown (A)
Sept. 20 – Northeastern (A)
Sept. 27 – Union County (H)
Oct. 4 – Lincoln, Homecoming (H)
Oct. 11 – Centerville (A)
Oct. 18 – Winchester (H)
Oct. 25 – Sectional, TBA
Nov. 1 – Sectional Semi-Finals, TBA
Nov. 8 – Sectional Championship, TBA
Union City Varsity Football Roster
1 Hunter Clay, junior
3 Nicholas Wells, senior
4 Nathan Judt, junior
5 Blayne Daniels, sophomore
6 Tremaine Parker, senior
7 Hunter Reagan, junior
9 Brandon Courtney, freshman
10 Elijah Moore, sophomore
12 Lucas Lykins, junior
14 Landen Dickmann, freshman
16 Gabriel Addington, junior
19 Braxton Wright, senior
23 Jayden Hindsley, senior
25 Brenden Wright, sophomore
26 Blake English, freshman
33 Jose Flores Jr., freshman
42 Erik Terriquez, junior
44 Colin Anguiano, sophomore
45 Jacob Tedrow, junior
50 Bryan Jurado, junior
52 Ryan Armantrout, junior
54 Alex Wine, freshman
55 Isaiah Mendez, freshman
60 Tony Payne Abel, senior
62 Joaquin Rodriquez, freshman
66 Cole Hughes, senior
73 Kaden Purdin, junior
75 Emanuel Samaniego, senior
77 David Bowers, senior
78 Elijah Cowper, junior
82 Carlos Melchor, sophomore