Indians begin season under new coach

UNION CITY, Ind. – The 2019 Union City Indians varsity football will have more depth at some key positions this season. This year’s roster is at 31 players – up about eight from last season.

Along with a bigger team, the return of former head coach Keith Maloy has the Indian-faithful excited about the direction of the program.

Coach Maloy knows there are several key ingredients to make this season a success, most importantly the aggressiveness of the players.

The Indians have a lot of young players, but have one of the biggest offensive and defensive lines that have been on the field for UC in years.

“We got a lot of big, aggressive linemen that will play a major part in giving our young quarterbacks more time in the pocket and putting pressure on opposing offenses,” Coach Maloy said. “Some players will be needed on both sides, but that is just small school football.”

Last season, the Indians found themselves within reach of winning nearly every game last season. Coach Maloy and his talented coaching staff hope to see this team get those hard-fought victories…and even content for a conference title.

“It is going to be an exciting year…and I am thankful to be back coaching these great group of young men,” concluded Maloy.

Their upcoming schedule is as follows:

2019 Union City Varsity Football

(All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Aug. 30 – Monroe Central, 7:30 p.m. (A)

Sept. 6 – Hagerstown (H))

Sept. 13 – Knightstown (A)

Sept. 20 – Northeastern (A)

Sept. 27 – Union County (H)

Oct. 4 – Lincoln, Homecoming (H)

Oct. 11 – Centerville (A)

Oct. 18 – Winchester (H)

Oct. 25 – Sectional, TBA

Nov. 1 – Sectional Semi-Finals, TBA

Nov. 8 – Sectional Championship, TBA

Union City Varsity Football Roster

1 Hunter Clay, junior

3 Nicholas Wells, senior

4 Nathan Judt, junior

5 Blayne Daniels, sophomore

6 Tremaine Parker, senior

7 Hunter Reagan, junior

9 Brandon Courtney, freshman

10 Elijah Moore, sophomore

12 Lucas Lykins, junior

14 Landen Dickmann, freshman

16 Gabriel Addington, junior

19 Braxton Wright, senior

23 Jayden Hindsley, senior

25 Brenden Wright, sophomore

26 Blake English, freshman

33 Jose Flores Jr., freshman

42 Erik Terriquez, junior

44 Colin Anguiano, sophomore

45 Jacob Tedrow, junior

50 Bryan Jurado, junior

52 Ryan Armantrout, junior

54 Alex Wine, freshman

55 Isaiah Mendez, freshman

60 Tony Payne Abel, senior

62 Joaquin Rodriquez, freshman

66 Cole Hughes, senior

73 Kaden Purdin, junior

75 Emanuel Samaniego, senior

77 David Bowers, senior

78 Elijah Cowper, junior

82 Carlos Melchor, sophomore

Union City Football believes One Team, One School, One Family will make this a successful year. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_CJR_8377-web.jpg Union City Football believes One Team, One School, One Family will make this a successful year. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com Nicholas Wells tries to break through a tackle during an intrasquad practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_CJR_8257web.jpg Nicholas Wells tries to break through a tackle during an intrasquad practice. Clinton Randall | DarkeCountyMedia.com