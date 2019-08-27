UC volleyball tops Ansonia

UNION CITY, Ind. – After a preseason scrimmage just 12 days prior, the Ansonia and Union City volleyball teams met again Monday night in a regular season showdown…that went the distance.

The Lady Tigers took game one 25-17, but UC fought back for a 25-21 victory in the second set. Ansonia went up 2-1 after winning 25-18 in the third set, but the Lady Indians did not give up…pushing the match to a deciding fifth set after a 25-20 win. Union City took the early advantage and despite a Lady Tiger threat, were able to hold on and secure the 16-14 victory and take the match 3-2.

“Matches like this are what we train for every day,” said UC head coach Nancy Whitted. “Coach Ashley Gard conditions the girls pretty hard daily so they can go into a fifth set with the same energy as they do in the first.”

“Seeing them pumped up and excited is what it’s all about. I couldn’t be prouder,” she added.

Leading the Lady Indians in kills was Mariah Claywell with eight and Mya Maloy with seven. Morgan Wymer ended the night with seven aces. Maloy led in blocks with eight – Grace Collins led the team in digs with seven.

Ansonia (1-4) will be back on the road Tuesday for a Cross County Conference match at National Trail. The Lady Indians (2-5) will be back in Tri-Eastern Conference action Thursday evening as they host Union County.

Union City gets a block against Ansonia. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-UC-vs-Ansonia-d-19.jpg Union City gets a block against Ansonia. Ansonia gets an attempted kill in a volleyball match with Union City. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-UC-vs-Ansonia-19.jpg Ansonia gets an attempted kill in a volleyball match with Union City. Union City players celebrate win over the Ansonia Lady Tigers volleyball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-UC-vs-Ansonia-b-19.jpg Union City players celebrate win over the Ansonia Lady Tigers volleyball team. Union City and Ansonia battle in the team’s volleyball match. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-UC-vs-Ansonia-c-19.jpg Union City and Ansonia battle in the team’s volleyball match.