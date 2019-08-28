Lady Wave golf sinks Tippecanoe

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave golf team defeated the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils 182-202 in what could prove to decide the MVL championship for the 2019 season.

This was a good comeback after the loss to Beavercreek the day before,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “This was an important win as it was a conference match.”

The top four scorers for the 5-1 Lady Wave include freshman Kenna Jenkinson with a 39 to lead all scorers on the night.

Riley Hunt shot a personal best with a 45, Lainey Oswalt and Trinity Reis each finished with a 49 that included a personal best for Reis.

“Trinity Reis shot a personal best for nine holes, which is great,” Haines stated. Riley Hunt also shot a personal best of 45 for nine holes.

Marissa Miller paced the Lady Red Devils with a 42, Izzy Brightwell shot a 48, Sydney Lange a 49 and Ava Coppock rounded out Tippecanoe’s top four with a 63.

“The girls enjoyed being on their home course, playing the front nine and playing in dry weather,” Coach Haines conclude.

The win improves Greenville’s season record to 5-1 and gives the Lady Wave sole possession of first place in the MVL Miami Division with a 3-0 mark.

Lady Wave girls golf coach Tracy Haines observes her team’s play at Turtle Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_8-inch-Coach-Tracy-Haines-.jpg Lady Wave girls golf coach Tracy Haines observes her team’s play at Turtle Creek.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.