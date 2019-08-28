Lady Wave sweeps Stebbins

DAYTON – The Greenville Lady Wave volleyball teams swept the Stebbins Lady Indians with the freshman squad winning 2-1, the JV team earning a 2-0 victory and the varsity girls completing the sweep with a 3-0 MVL win.

“We asked the girls to continue playing the way they finished the Butler match on Monday – and they did,” Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty said of the team’s Monday night win over Vandalia-Butler. “They brought the solid consistent play back to the court at Stebbins.”

The freshman team opened play dropping the first set 23-25 before battling back to take set No. 2 by a 25-15 score and taking the third set 25-19 to earn the win.

Greenville’s junior varsity girls took advantage of a 25-19 first set win and took the second set 25-18 to earn the MVL win.

The Lady Wave Varsity took the court to close out play finishing the evening with a 3-0 route over the Lady Indians winning 25-15, 25-9 and 25-21.

“They’re learning what it takes to win, be consistent and finish,” Hardesty said of the entire Lady Wave volleyball program. “Everyone got significant playing time and some in places out of their comfort zone and they still came out on top. With JV & freshman winning as well last night we like the direction the girls are headed.”

Junior Carleigh Cox contributed 4 ace serves. Emma Klosterman led the team in kills with 11, Abbie Yoder contributed 10 Kills and seven block kills.

Libby McKinney contributed 29 assists, 11 digs, and 3 aces on the night

Greenville saw excellent play in the backcourt with a total of 59 digs. Josi Worden, Ashley Strosnider, Winnie Stiefel and McKinney all finished the match with double digit digs

The Lady Wave return to action Thursday evening at home when the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils come to town.

