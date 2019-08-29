Lady Wave defeats Fairborn

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave golf team defeated the visiting Fairmont Lady Skyhawks 188-215 at Turtle Creek in a Wednesday night MVL match.

“The hard work this summer and at practice is paying off with the low scores,” said Lady Wave golf coach Tracy Haines.

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson was medalist for the night shooting a 43. Trinity Reis had a 46, Jessica Mortensen carded a 48 and Lainey Oswalt finished with a 51.

“Trinity Reis shot another personal best for nine holes of 46,” Haines said. “She also birdied number 8.”

“Kenna Jenkinson did not play as well as she did in the match against Tippecanoe but was still medalist,” noted Coach Haines. Jessica Mortensen played well in the match and shot her lowest nine holes this season.”

The top four scorers for Fairmont included Maddy Stitt with a 50, Marisa Hammond a 53, Lauren Wyland with a 54 and Emily McMillan rounding out the Lady Skyhawks with a 58.

With the win, Greenville improves to 6-1 on the season and stays undefeated in MVL play with a 3-0 record.

