Jets Win Early Showdown

The Franklin Monroe Jets and the Arcanum Trojans are two teams that have been in the top part of the league in recent years. Both teams are off to a strong start this season and figure to finish well in the league. In an early season game that could have repercussions on the ultimate winner of the CCC, it was Franklin Monroe that won in straight sets. But those 3 sets were not easy to win as the Trojans fought all the way. The scores were 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.

The two teams seemed to be evenly matched. Strong front lines with some height, and good second lines that kept the ball in play and set up the front line. They both attacked vigorously. Maybe it was playing on the road, but Arcanum seemed to be the team that made the most mistakes. The Jets do play well at home, but Arcanum seemed to be the team that had the most mental lapses. Overall the Jets just seemed to execute better.

In the first set Arcanum had the early momentum and it was Franklin Monroe that was working to get caught up. Senior Corina Conley tied the game with a sizzling spike at 15 all and the next thing you knew it was Arcanum that was working with a deficit. As she had to do several times on the night, Arcanum’s coach O’Dell took a time out to get things sorted out. It did not stem the tide and the Jets closed out strong – scoring the last five points of the match for the win.

The second set was a dog fight. There were nine times that the scores were tied. The Jets were down 17-19 late in the match with senior Belle Cable serving. Under her service the Jets scored the next five points which pulled them ahead at a critical time. She had one ace during this stretch. It was Conley who capped off the set with last point to get the win 25-22.

Coach Filbrun,“Conley and Cable are seniors that I look to for making plays, but they also are great leaders and teammates too.”

Arcanum saved the best for last. They trailed most of the last set, but had a late challenge that almost clipped the Jets. They were down 23-17 and went on a 6-0 run to tie the game. Arcanum Senior Audrey Heiser, who had a good night at the net, had 2 kills during this run as did junior Maddy Byrne. The Jets scored the next point and it was Heiser who tied it at 24 all with a little pooch shot just over the blockers. But the Jets recovered their composure and senior Chloe Peters closed the door on the threat with last point of night to seal the victory.”

Arcanum’s Coach O’Dell on the game, “I would like to say FM came out and played great defensive against us. We made our best effort for the last 10 points, if we had played like that the whole night, it could have been different. We had our ups and downs just couldn’t put it all together. We will regroup and come back strong again!! Tonight wasn’t our night but we are a very strong team!”

Franklin Monroe’s Coach Filbrun on the game, “It was a great game all the way around. We knew it would be a tough match. The girls were prepared and ready. They know that I believe in them and also they need to that they believe in themselves. They came out here focused and when they do that – they do amazing things. It was an amazing team effort, it took all 6 girls out there to do this. Everyone stepped up to make this happen.”

Arcanum: Taylor gray had13 kills and Audrey Heiser has 12 kills and Maddy Byrne has 10 kills. Eva Siculan had 32 assists. Camille Pohl with 16 digs. Taylor has 4 blocks and Audrey has 3 blocks.

Franklin Monroe: Corina Conley 13 kills, Chloe Peters and Madison Byers each had 8. Belle Cable had 3 aces. Corina Conley 6 blocks. Skylar Bauman 14 assists, Chloe McGlinch 17.

