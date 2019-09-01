Fall soccer at YMCA

DARKE COUNTY – Get ready for fall soccer league at the YMCA of Darke County, starting in September! The league will take place at the Y’s Greenville location. Practices and games will be on Saturday mornings on the field behind the Y. Registration is open now!

YMCA Youth Sports teach kids to play by the rules, respect the game, and maintain an attitude of good sportsmanship. Y youth sports coaches teach your child the fundamentals of the sport, and just as important, focus on the YMCA’s character development traits of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

YMCA Youth Sport offerings are available to both members and non-members. Children who are included on family memberships can participate in soccer league at no charge, other than a $6 t-shirt fee! The fee for youth members is $30 and $55 for non members.

The league includes two age groups, ages 4-6 and 7-10. Parent volunteers are needed to coach, assist and manage the teams.

Visit the Greenville Y to register in person. Registration forms/waivers are available at the Y. Also, a printable registration form/waiver is available on our website. www.ymcadarkecounty.org

Registration deadline – Thursday, Sept. 12

Pre-season assessments for ages 7-10- Saturday, Sept. 14

Volunteer coaches meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 17

Practices for all age groups: Sept. 21 and 28

First game: Oct. 5 | Last game: Nov. 9

Our leagues would not be possible without the support of parent volunteers to coach and assist! If you would like to volunteer, contact Mitchell Bosse at 548-3777, or let them know at the time of registration.