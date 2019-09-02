Versailles falls to Celina

VERSAILLES – Coach Ryan Jones debut was spoiled by a missed extra point as the Tiger fell to Celina 28-27 at Hole Field Friday night.

“Those guys have done a good job all year.” Coach Jones said “I have a lot of faith in them. I’m sure we will get better at that.”

The Tigers had a chance to win it driving down to the 14 yard line with a minute to go, but a fumble was recovered by the Bulldogs.

Eli McEldowney ran two kickoffs for touchdowns in the first half to keep the Tigers in the game at halftime.

“Eli did a heck of a job, those returns.” Jones said “He couldn’t do that without great blocking. There’s 11 guys out there and he did a fantastic job. He’s a great player with a ton of potential.”

The Tigers went to the half down 21-14.

The Bulldogs scored on a quarterback keeper halfway through the third quarter to take a 28-14 lead.

From there it was all Versailles as they scored 13 unanswered, but came up just short.

Ryan Martin hit Michael Stammen for a 10 yard touchdown pass then Martin ran a keeper for a 15 yard touchdown.

The Tigers travel to Delphos to take on the Jefferson Wildcats next Friday night at 7 p.m.

