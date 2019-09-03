Ansonia XC runners perform well

GREENVILLE – The Ansonia cross country team performed well at the Greenville Treaty City Invitational this past Saturday morning.

“I was very pleased with the effort from the kids at the Treaty City Invitational,” said Ansonia cross country coach Jason Wright. “We were blessed with good weather as compared to last year. The course was really challenging even though they had a lot of frustrations probably from the construction.”

In the junior high girls, Peyton Billenstein received a medal with a time of 13:37.

Ethan Sparks was just 3-seconds shy of a junior high school record with a time of 13:01 and Matthew Lee finished with a 13:31 for the Tigers cross country team.

“Greenville did a great job of just making the course challenging and fun for the kids.” Wright stated. “I was really pleased with our kid’s effort – their times were reflective of the hard work that they have been putting in.”

The Ansonia High School girls team finished 11th out of 18 teams

Mariah Troutwine 22.57

Olivia Wright 23.19

Kierra Reichert 23.26

Lydia Snyder 24.54

Meghan Brown 26.08

Emily Wright 26.25

Alliyah Hall 26.30

Deanna Moody 28.47

Sky Edwards 30.00

The Ansonia High School boys cross country team placed 18th out of 22 teams.

Cody Williams 19.59

Kyle Thornhill 20.05

Chad Millikin 20.44

Andrew Thornhill 22.12

Landyn Gabriel 26.27

Scott Ritchie 28.02

Garrett Brown 32.49

All Ansonia Tiger runners posted PR’s this past week.

Ansonia’s Olivia Wright crosses the finish line for the Lady Tigers at the Greenville Treaty City Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Olivia-Wright-.jpg Ansonia’s Olivia Wright crosses the finish line for the Lady Tigers at the Greenville Treaty City Invitational.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.