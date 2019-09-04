Lady Wave tennis downs Bulldogs

GREENVILLE – Greenville got another win from the Lady Wave tennis team with a 3-1 win over the visiting Milton-Union Lady Bulldogs.

“Our girls all played well,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “Everyone stepped up tonight.”

With thunder and lightning moving through the area and Greenville already with the win in hand leading 3-1, the match was call with one set yet to be completed.

“Milton-Union is hard to beat,” Koontz stated. “Those girls are a tough bunch to beat.”

In first singles, Emily Marchal defeated Meredith Fitch. In fist doubles Felicity Lance and Faith Mansfield won over the Bulldogs’ Madison Silveira and Amelia Black.

Greenville’s Amanda Chui and Cheyenne Hartsock defeated Emma Lehman and Paige Barnes in second singles play.

Natalie Milligan dropped a second singles match to the visitors Taylor Falb and Abby Swensen’s third singles match with Laura Billing was called due to lightning.

Milton-Union brought a 7-1 record into the match while Greenville was sporting a 5-2 mark. With the win, the Lady Wave improve to 6-2 and the Lady Bulldogs drop to 7-2 on the season.

The Lady Wave entertain the Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils Thursday, September 5th and Butler, Friday, September 6th at home, both with a 4:30 p.m. start time.

