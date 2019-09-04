Arcanum derails Lady Roaders

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the Bradford Lady Railroaders 3-0 in a Cross County Conference (CCC) Tuesday night volleyball match played at Arcanum.

“I am very happy with our play tonight,” said Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell. “Our offense was extremely strong tonight but that is because the defense was there and strong as well.”

“Arcanum is a really good team – we knew that coming in,” said Bradford coach Alisha Patty. “They can just place the ball when they hit it and we are struggling covering right now.”

The Lady Trojans came out hitting on all cylinders to defeat the visiting Lady Railroaders 25-4 in the opening set. Arcanum took advantage of 13 consecutive points with Eva Siculan at the serving line.

Set No. 2 went to Arcanum with Ellie Fout reeling off the first nine serves of the set to give the Lady Trojans an early 9-0 advantage on their way to a 25-6 win.

“We served well tonight,” O’Dell noted. “They know my biggest pet peeve is a missed serve, so they know to keep the ball in as much as possible.”

The third and final set of the night went to the Lady Trojans by a 25-11 score with Arcanum coach Abbey O’Dell getting all her players valuable varsity playing time on the court.

“Tonight we were just strong all the way around,” said Coach O’Dell. “We played great as a team. They were up, they were excited and they looked great tonight.”

“I really do have a hard working squad,” Coach Patty stated. “They do what they can. They do get down on themselves but we are working on trying to get that to go away and stay positive.”

